Auriemma Roundtables Acquires Edgar, Dunn & Company's US Industry Roundtables

NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Auriemma Roundtables, a leading business intelligence provider for the consumer finance ecosystem, today announced the acquisition of Edgar, Dunn & Company's Industry Roundtable practice.

Created in 1992, Edgar, Dunn & Company's Industry Roundtables are forums for the constructive exchange of new ideas and best practices among senior-level risk executives from leading financial institutions. Auriemma Roundtables' stable of Roundtable offerings will now increase to nearly 40 groups, expanding its expertise in credit risk, commercial cards, and private label while deepening its relationships in unsecured personal lending.

The new groups include Risk Manager, Private Label, Commercial Card, Instalment Lending Management, Instalment Lending Collections, and Fintech Fraud Roundtables. The acquisition will augment Auriemma Roundtables' position as a key partner for financial services companies to navigate the current environment, identify best practices and perform peer benchmarking. Edgar, Dunn & Company will continue to run its global Payments Strategy Consultancy headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in London, Paris, Frankfurt, Dubai and Sydney.

The Edgar, Dunn & Company Industry Roundtable acquisition represents Auriemma Roundtables' continued commitment to empower its clients with knowledge and provide the tools they need to achieve new standards of performance.

"We are extremely excited by this acquisition. The Edgar, Dunn & Company's US Roundtables are a great complement to our more than thirty existing Roundtables," said Tom LaMagna, President of Auriemma Roundtables. "This is just one step in our strategic plan to enhance our multi-channel offerings and create the best platform for clients to optimize their business practices and measure their effectiveness."

"Auriemma Roundtables represents a perfect strategic fit for the roundtable business of Edgar, Dunn & Company," said Peter Sidenius, Managing Director of Edgar, Dunn & Company. "While we have always valued our roundtables and the relationships we have built with our members, the continuing need to build stronger and better data analytics capabilities and tools is best met within Auriemma Roundtables' bigger group of roundtables. We look forward to continuing to provide consultancy services to our previous roundtable customers."

About Auriemma Roundtables

Auriemma Roundtables give leading companies access to the right people and data to help them optimize their business practices, maximize efficiency, and navigate complexity. The result for members? Solutions that work for them, measurable ROI, and a roadmap for the future.

About Edgar, Dunn & Company

Edgar, Dunn & Company is an independent, global strategy consulting firm specializing in payments and digital financial services. The firm was founded on two fundamental principles of client service: provide deep expertise that enhances clients' perspectives and deliver actionable advice that enables clients to create measurable, sustainable change in their organizations.

