Aurigo Announces Compliance With NIST 800-53, To Meet The Most Stringent And Established Security Standard For U.S. Federal Information Systems

Aurigo develops enterprise class SaaS products specifically designed for the complex needs of large-scale, public-facing capital projects. To build a world-class cloud infrastructure, Aurigo needed a world-class cloud services provider. Aurigo decided to leverage AWS's broadest services and rich functionality to ensure the performance, availability, scalability, and security requirements of its fully autonomous cloud infrastructure. Achieving the AWS Advanced Technology Partner status within a year of moving to AWS Cloud differentiates Aurigo as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized technical proficiency and highlights Aurigo's commitment to build on its relationship with AWS.

"At Aurigo, we have a customer first, cloud first approach. We are pleased to run our world-class products Aurigo Masterworks Cloud, and Aurigo Essentials on the world's leading cloud infrastructure using full stack AWS Cloud services and technologies. We are also delighted to meet NIST 800-53 compliance. Our customers will now experience higher availability and scalability with the continued release of cloud capabilities," said Balaji Sreenivasan, CEO, Aurigo Software.

"Confidentiality, integrity, and availability of Aurigo Masterworks Cloud is important to our customers. Working with AWS and using NIST 800-53 as a reference standard, Aurigo has built a secure and autonomous cloud infrastructure to host Masterworks Cloud using leading tools and technologies," said Manish Sharma, VP of Cloud Ops and Customer Success.

"Security is top priority for AWS, and one of the great things about AWS is that our customers inherit all the best practices of AWS policies, architecture, and operational processes built to satisfy the requirements of our most security sensitive customers. It is commendable to see that Aurigo shares that outlook and has built its Masterworks Cloud to comply with NIST 800-53," said Navdeep Manaktala, Head of Business Development, Amazon Internet Services Pvt. Ltd.

About Aurigo

Aurigo Software is America's leading provider of modern cloud software to help infrastructure owners plan, build, maintain and operate their multi-billion-dollar capital investments safely and efficiently. Aurigo helps over 200 customers plan and deliver over $300 Billion of capital programs safely and efficiently. Aurigo is a privately held US corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas, with wholly owned subsidiaries in Canada and India.

Aurigo Masterworks Cloud is a comprehensive suite of enterprise SaaS products that automates the entire lifecycle of capital programs, including planning, forecasting, budgeting, bid & estimation, project management, contract administration, scheduling, right of way, permitting, materials testing, field inspection, civil rights, and document control. The system has powerful reporting and dashboard capabilities, a native mobile application and is investing extensively to harness Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain technologies.

Aurigo Essentials Cloud is built on the same powerful Aurigo Masterworks platform, that is catered to needs of Small and Medium Government agencies, to help them automate their capital planning and full lifecycle construction phases with an easy to deploy all-in-one solution at a very affordable price.

Visit www.aurigo.com/ for more information.

SOURCE Aurigo Software Technologies

Related Links

http://www.aurigo.com

