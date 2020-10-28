Aurigo Announces Expansion of Sales Team to Meet Demand with Three Industry Powerhouses Bringing a Combined 65+ Years' Experience in Capital Construction Technology

"We are honored to have this team of industry experts join Aurigo. Their expertise, leadership and ability to work across industries is imperative to the success of Masterworks customers," said Balaji Sreenivasan, CEO and founder of Aurigo. "As the demand for enterprise-wide capital program management software continues to expand, this team will work across verticals to further modernize the space with our proprietary technology solutions, including our advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities."

Matt Osborne, Director of Sales, brings over 20 years' experience to the Aurigo team. Prior to joining, Osborne was responsible for leading sales organizations realizing over 20% annual growth and expanding into new industries. In his new role, Osborne will be focused on expanding on Aurigo's existing public and private verticals in North America, as well as developing sales strategies to enter new market segments. Most recently, Osborne held sales leadership positions at Rhumbix, and previously at other prominent capital improvement technology organizations including e-Builder, Meridian Systems and Primavera Systems.

Rick Quigley, Director of Pre-Sales, will work alongside McCarthy and Osborne in a pre-sale consulting role, facilitating solution development for new Masterworks customers and building out the sales engineering ream. A veteran in the industry, Quigley brings over 20 years of project management and software sales experience to Aurigo, with over 15 of those years focused solely on the construction industry. Prior to joining the team, he held leadership positions at Parsons, e-Builder, and, most recently, Rhumbix.

Scott McCarthy was the first of the trio to join Aurigo in April 2020 as Director of Sales. Since joining, he has made significant inroads fostering relationships with capital owner executives at public and private organizations across North America. McCarthy brings over 15 years of enterprise software sales and leadership experience to Aurigo. Prior to Aurigo, McCarthy held strategic leadership positions at companies such as e-Builder, Built Technologies and, most recently, XOi Technologies.

About Aurigo Software

Aurigo builds software that helps build the world. Aurigo provides modern, cloud-based solutions for capital infrastructure and private owners to help them plan with confidence, build with quality, and maintain their assets efficiently. With more than $300b of capital programs under management, Aurigo's solutions are trusted by over 300 customers in transportation, water and utilities, healthcare, higher education, and government on over 40,000 projects across North America. Aurigo helps capital program executives make better decisions based on proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. Aurigo is a privately held US corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Canada and India. Learn more at www.aurigo.com.

SOURCE Aurigo Software Technologies

Related Links

http://www.aurigo.com

