Aurigo Expands Right of Way Offering to Local and Regional Agencies

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurigo Software, North America's leading capital planning and construction management solution provider, announced the introduction of Masterworks Right of Way Pro, a new edition of its widely adopted right of way product, specifically designed for mid-sized teams. This software will enable local and regional agencies to streamline land acquisition processes, improve project outcomes, and maintain compliance across their portfolios.

Over the years, Aurigo has delivered robust software solutions that have helped large public sector right of way teams. These tools have historically been tailored to serve agencies responsible for thousands of acquisitions annually and may take months to deploy. Recognizing the need to make these capabilities accessible to the broader market, Aurigo has developed Masterworks Right of Way Pro, designed to bring higher levels of digitization to teams managing fewer than a thousand land acquisitions per year.

"We wanted to create a solution that empowers smaller right of way teams to leverage the same level of efficiency and automation that larger teams have been enjoying for years," said Balaji Sreenivasan, CEO and founder of Aurigo Software. "Right of Way Pro offers a powerful toolset that simplifies land acquisitions and negotiations, thereby ensuring more predictable outcomes."

Masterworks Right of Way Pro is a cost-effective, pre-configured solution that is faster to deploy. The software's automated workflows are designed to reduce risk and save time by providing integrated management of land appraisals, purchase agreements, and relocation processes. The system's document management features ensure the secure maintenance and accessibility of all critical contracts and correspondence, promoting stakeholder collaboration.

The product helps teams streamline environmental and legal clearance throughout complex negotiations, ensuring the completion of all steps in compliance with regulations. Additionally, its inspection and appraisal capabilities allow internal and external users to track real-time progress, further enhancing operational efficiency.

"Right of Way Pro is a direct response to the feedback from our customers, offering them best practice workflows that are quick to implement," said Pete Olds, Vice President of Professional Services and Customer Success at Aurigo Software. "This product brings together agency staff and their external consultants to speed up decision-making on their right of way initiatives."

As more public agencies look to modernize their capital programs, Aurigo is experiencing significant growth in its local and regional customer base, which includes cities like Seattle, Portland, and Las Vegas, as well as regional agencies across Colorado, Florida, and Ontario, Canada. The company recently released Aurigo Essentials, a streamlined version of its construction project management solution for city and county public works departments, water authorities, and other local and regional entities.

About Aurigo Software

Aurigo builds software that helps build the world. Aurigo provides modern, cloud-based solutions for capital infrastructure and private owners to help plan with confidence, build with quality, and maintain their assets efficiently. With more than $300 billion of capital programs under management, Aurigo's solutions are trusted by over 300 customers in transportation, water and utilities, healthcare, higher education, and government on over 40,000 projects across North America. Aurigo helps capital program executives make better decisions based on proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. Aurigo is a privately held U.S. corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Canada and India. Learn more at www.aurigo.com

SOURCE Aurigo Software Technologies, Inc.