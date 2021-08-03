Aurigo Masterworks to Automate Capital Program Management for the City and County of Denver

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurigo Software , the leading provider of capital planning and construction management software for infrastructure and private owners, today announced it had entered into a multiyear, multi-million dollar contract with the City and County of Denver to help automate the agency's capital program delivery over the next several years.

"We are excited to partner with the City and County of Denver to support their rapid growth and critical infrastructure needs," said Balaji Sreenivasan, CEO and founder of Aurigo software. "Public works agencies across the nation are adopting cloud-based software to plan and build better infrastructure. We look forward to helping the residents of Denver improve their quality of life by building a better tomorrow."

Aurigo Masterworks will help the City transform by automating 108 business processes across the City's capital lifecycle—from Construction Change Orders and Construction Progress Payments, and Requests for Proposals, Masterworks will create efficiencies to better meet the evolving needs of the City.

The City began looking for a software platform for their capital improvement program in early 2020. The City currently uses a collection of disparate tools; however, based on two needs assessments and stakeholder requirements gatherings conducted from 2018–2019, it was determined that a next-generation PMIS platform would be required to successfully deliver their program.

Unprecedented, 280-percent growth in capital spending from 2014 to 2019 created the need for a more sophisticated solution to efficiently manage the City's more than 1,000 active projects. Major initiatives include the Elevate Denver Bond Program, the National Western Center project, and the Colorado Convention Center Expansion, all of which have complex requirements, diverse funding sources, and multiple stakeholders. The City's growth is projected to continue to reach more than $4 billion in capital spending by 2025. Aurigo Masterworks was selected as the most qualified partner to support the City's goals and priorities. Masterworks is set to increase efficiencies by standardizing business processes and offering real-time reporting for all program information within a single platform.

In addition, the City will explore integration between Masterworks and several other critical systems such as ArcGIS, Salesforce, Workday, Textura, and their asset management toolset. Denver becomes the latest in a growing list of major U.S. cities to adopt the platform, including Houston, Seattle, and Las Vegas.

Aurigo builds software that helps build the world. Aurigo provides modern, cloud-based solutions for capital infrastructure and private owners to help them plan with confidence, build with quality, and maintain their assets efficiently. With more than $300b of capital programs under management, Aurigo's solutions are trusted by over 300 customers in transportation, water and utilities, healthcare, higher education, and the government on over 40,000 projects across North America. Aurigo helps capital program executives make better decisions based on proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. Aurigo is a privately held US corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Canada and India. Learn more at www.aurigo.com.

