Aurigo Masterworks to Automate Capital Program Management for the New Jersey Turnpike Authority

AUSTIN, Texas, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurigo Software, the leading provider of capital planning and construction management software for infrastructure and private owners, today announced it had entered into a multiyear, multimillion dollar contract with the New Jersey Turnpike Authority (NJTA) to help automate the agency's capital program delivery over the next several years.

The NJTA is dedicated to the safe and efficient movement of people and goods over two of the busiest toll roads in the United States – the New Jersey Turnpike and the Garden State Parkway. The Authority's highways are a critical link in the Northeast Corridor transportation network. The NJTA adopted a new 10-year strategic plan in mid-2019, the goals of which are to improve safety and mobility for the authority's constituents, consolidate the agency's financial strength, and expand their ability to monitor and report on performance. One of the specific goals of the strategic plan is to implement a capital project management system.

The NJTA began looking for a software platform for the capital project management system in early 2020. Providers who could meet the agency's primary objectives of increasing program visibility, improving collaboration, and integrating with the NJTA's existing enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution were invited to respond to the agency's request for information (RFI). Aurigo Masterworks was selected as the most qualified platform.

"We are delighted to be partnering with the NJTA to help provide critical infrastructure to the residents of New Jersey," said Balaji Sreenivasan, CEO and founder of Aurigo Software. "As our nation starts to emerge from the current pandemic, agencies are taking advantage of cloud-based capital planning solutions to engage more effectively with their stakeholders and reduce risk on their projects, delivering their programs reliably."

Under its capital improvement programs, the NJTA expands traffic capacity, repairs deteriorating bridges, reconfigures entrance and exit ramps, improves maintenance yards and toll plazas, and expands the use of technology for collecting and communicating information about roadway conditions. The agency spends close to $1 billion per year to meet these priorities. Now, the NJTA hopes to take advantage of Masterworks' capabilities to easily track and manage all capital portfolio data in a single repository. By removing bottlenecks and wasted inventory, the agency hopes to conduct more thoughtful planning and, ultimately, faster project completion.

About Aurigo Software

Aurigo builds software that helps build the world. Aurigo provides modern, cloud-based solutions for capital infrastructure and private owners to help them plan with confidence, build with quality, and maintain their assets efficiently. With more than $300b of capital programs under management, Aurigo's solutions are trusted by over 300 customers in transportation, water and utilities, healthcare, higher education, and government on over 40,000 projects across North America. Aurigo helps capital program executives make better decisions based on proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. Aurigo is a privately held US corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Canada and India. Learn more at www.aurigo.com .

