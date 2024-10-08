Aurigo Opens New Office Designed for Hybrid Work in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurigo Software, the leading provider of capital planning and construction management software for infrastructure and private owners, announced the opening of its new campus in Austin, Texas. The company's rapid growth over the past few years led to expansion and the need for a larger facility. This development also reflects Aurigo's dedication to fostering a collaborative and adaptable work environment for its teams while strengthening its connections with Austin's thriving technology ecosystem.

"As we transitioned back to in-person collaboration post-COVID, we saw an opportunity to create a workspace that truly supports Aurigo's growth and dynamic, hybrid work culture," said Balaji Sreenivasan, CEO and founder of Aurigo Software. "With over 30% annual growth for three consecutive years and a 100% increase in our Austin and global workforce, our new Austin campus embodies our vision for the future—featuring advanced training centers, modern collaboration spaces, customer experience centers that support both in-person and remote participants, and dedicated product demo areas. We're excited to reaffirm our commitment to Austin, Texas, as our headquarters as we continue expanding our global presence!"

The workspace emphasizes a balance of innovation and relaxation, incorporating state-of-the-art amenities such as a recording studio, wellness studio, and a fully equipped cafeteria. The design also features lounge areas with Texas Hill Country views to foster creativity and teamwork.

Aurigo's decision to expand its presence in Austin highlights the company's long-term commitment to the city. With Austin's thriving tech ecosystem and proximity to leading universities like The University of Texas at Austin, Aurigo gains access to top-tier talent to drive its research and development. In addition, major technology firms like Apple, Google, and Dell already have a presence in the area.

"Our new campus isn't just about physical growth; it's about strengthening connections," said Marisa Landez, Vice President of Human Resources at Aurigo Software. "We have designed this office space with the needs of our teams and customers in mind, integrating zones for hybrid work, collaboration, client engagement, and some much-needed leisure."

Aurigo has been headquartered in Austin for over a decade and has actively contributed to the city's development. The company is committed to engaging with local universities, charities, and the broader business community through initiatives like Aurigo Cares, reaffirming its dedication to Austin's growth. This expansion also serves as a testament to Aurigo's progress as infrastructure and facility owners respond to the increasing demand for capital program management solutions resulting from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021.

About Aurigo Software

