Aurigo Software and Prince William County Partner to Modernize Capital Improvement Program

AUSTIN, Texas, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurigo Software, the leading provider of capital planning and construction management software for infrastructure and private owners, announced it has entered into a multiyear contract with Prince William County, Virginia, to help the agency digitize its capital improvement program. Aurigo's flagship product suite, Masterworks, will help manage project planning and delivery, including construction administration, financial management, and tracking program performance.

Prince William County is located in Northern Virginia, approximately 30 miles southwest of Washington, D.C. Known for its Civil War history and several interesting commemorative sites, the County has a population of 489,640, making it one of the most populous counties in the state. Its strategic location in the Metropolitan Washington, D.C. area, coupled with a variety of transportation options, acts as a driver for growth in the region.

The County's projected capital budget for FY2025-2030 is $1.3 billion. This includes funding for various infrastructure improvements related to transportation, public safety, and community development. "We are excited to join Prince William County on its mission to deliver a truly technology-driven capital program," said Balaji Sreenivasan, CEO and founder of Aurigo Software. "With Masterworks, the County will be fully equipped to prioritize, plan, and monitor its program digitally, speeding up decision-making and approvals."

Aurigo Masterworks will enable Prince William County to standardize various processes within its capital planning and construction management program. The solution will facilitate the collection of proposed projects, prioritize them, and estimate their costs. Once initiatives are underway, the system will monitor budgets and manage construction administration. Dynamic reports and dashboards will help the agency evaluate critical metrics and provide alerts should issues arise.

Masterworks will also connect with other business-critical applications, such as the County's Geographic Information System (GIS), improving the quality of real-time data available to all stakeholders. Integration with DocuSign will help manage electronic signatures, ensuring strict governance by maintaining a digital audit trail of approvals.

The County joins several other local and regional agencies across North America using Aurigo Masterworks to modernize their capital programs, including the cities of Seattle, Portland, and Las Vegas, as well as regional agencies in Colorado, Florida, and Ontario, Canada. The company has seen increased demand from the public sector as agencies take advantage of funding from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in November 2021.

About Aurigo Software

Aurigo builds software that helps make the world. Aurigo provides modern, cloud-based solutions for capital infrastructure and private owners to help them plan with confidence and build with quality. With more than $300 billion of capital programs under management, Aurigo's solutions are trusted by over 300 customers in transportation, water and utilities, healthcare, higher education, and the government, with over 40,000 projects across North America. Aurigo helps capital program executives make better decisions based on proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. Aurigo is a privately held U.S. corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Canada and India. Learn more at www.aurigo.com.

SOURCE Aurigo Software Technologies, Inc.