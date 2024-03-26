Aurigo Software Appoints Former PennDOT Secretary to Industry Strategy Group

AUSTIN, Texas, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurigo Software, the leading provider of capital planning and construction management software for infrastructure and private owners, announced the appointment of former Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary, Yassmin Gramian, to its Industry Strategy Group. The group advises public agencies across North America on business and technology strategies to support the $1.2 trillion bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) that was passed in November 2021.

Yassmin Gramian, Industry Lead Advisor for Transportation at Aurigo Software

Yassmin joins as Aurigo's Industry Lead Advisor for Transportation. She will assist Mike Tooley, former Director of the Montana Department of Transportation (DOT), who heads the Industry Strategy Group. As part of the group, Yassmin will be joining Jennifer Cohan, former transportation secretary of Delaware DOT, David Woolridge, former Chief Information Officer of Nevada DOT, and Tim Pratt, former technology leader of the City of Lincoln, Nebraska.

"As former PennDOT secretary, Yassmin has an insider's view on the needs of public agencies and how technology can be leveraged to meet them," said Mike Tooley. "Her experience managing complex capital programs and bringing together diverse participants to improve public outcomes will be of great benefit to our customers."

Yassmin's forte is the planning and execution of emerging transportation systems. She managed an annual budget of approximately $10 billion at PennDOT, which was invested in 120,000 state and local miles of highways, 32,000 state and local bridges, and other transportation assets. Yassmin's notable achievements include the pioneering Major Bridge P3 Initiative and advancements in technology integration for safety and mobility.

"As an advisor to Aurigo's Industry Strategy Group, I am excited to have the opportunity to help our transportation industry adopt cutting-edge technologies," Yassmin Gramian stated. "Over the next few years, there's an exciting opportunity for infrastructure and facility owners to leverage these emerging capabilities to reduce their risk, increase productivity, and foster closer relationships between all program stakeholders."

Yassmin's extensive professional credentials include being Board Chair of the Pennsylvania Turnpike, Board Chair of the Transportation Revenue Options Commission, and Board Member of the Intelligent Transportation Society of America. Before assuming her leadership role at PennDOT, Yassmin served as a consulting engineering executive for leading firms, such as Jacobs, HNTB, and WSP. She has been an active mentor to young engineers and has received several awards from Women in Transportation International. Yassmin obtained her bachelor's and master's degrees in civil engineering from the University of Michigan and has completed Dartmouth's executive management program.

About Aurigo Software

Aurigo builds software that helps build the world. Aurigo provides modern, cloud-based solutions for capital infrastructure and private owners to help them plan with confidence, build with quality, and maintain their assets efficiently. With more than $300 billion of capital programs under management, Aurigo's solutions are trusted by over 300 customers in transportation, water and utilities, healthcare, higher education, and government on over 40,000 projects across North America. Aurigo helps capital program executives make better decisions based on proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. Aurigo is a privately held U.S. corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Canada and India. Learn more at www.aurigo.com.

