Aurigo Software Appoints Johann Potgieter to Lead Product Expansion into Civil Contractor Market

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurigo Software, the leading provider of capital planning and construction management software for infrastructure and private owners, announced the appointment of Johann Potgieter as Director of Product Management. In this role, Johann will lead a newly established team in creating innovative solutions tailored to address challenges faced by civil contractors within the heavy construction sector.

"Entering the civil contractor market is a natural extension for Aurigo," said Balaji Sreenivasan, CEO and founder of Aurigo Software. "We are committed to creating solutions that empower not only our owner customers but also their contractors, who are integral to the construction process. Johann, with his substantial industry knowledge and experience, will play a pivotal role in leading this initiative."

Johann is a construction technology veteran with over ten years of product development experience. A professional engineer by trade, he began his career in the civil contracting sector. Johann's extensive research credentials include postgraduate studies at Leipzig University and the Technical University of Berlin. He received his doctorate in civil engineering informatics from the University of Stellenbosch, South Africa, in 2014.

Johann developed and launched a construction estimation platform called Lula Build, a sophisticated toolset for modeling construction costs and managing the civil bidding process. His company was eventually acquired by Trimble Inc., where Johann product managed their global pre-construction civil portfolio.

"I'm thrilled to join Aurigo and help drive our vision of building a better tomorrow," Johann Potgieter stated. "We see a significant opportunity to expand our reach and fill a critical gap in a market where next-gen applications designed specifically for civil contractors are currently lacking. By leveraging AI and adopting a data-driven approach, our solutions will empower contractors to improve the accuracy of their estimations, streamline their processes, and achieve greater efficiency."

The new product suite will feature a modern, more user-friendly interface and technologies such as large language modeling (LLM) and an AI co-pilot. It will also incorporate predictive analytics to enhance speed and accuracy. As with other Aurigo products, the system will be built to the highest standards of security and scalability needed to serve some of the largest capital programs in the U.S. and Canada.

With a proven track record of delivering software for transportation and public works departments of all sizes, Aurigo's expansion into the civil contractor market capitalizes on its vast industry expertise. The move allows Aurigo to cater to a larger portion of its existing ecosystem, with hundreds of contractors already using the company's products to help public agencies build and maintain infrastructure and facilities across North America.

About Aurigo Software

Aurigo builds software that helps build the world. Aurigo provides modern, cloud-based solutions for capital infrastructure and private owners to help them plan with confidence and build with quality. With more than $300 billion of capital programs under management, Aurigo's solutions are trusted by over 300 customers in transportation, water and utilities, healthcare, higher education, and the government, with over 40,000 projects across North America. Aurigo helps capital program executives make better decisions based on proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. Aurigo is a privately held U.S. corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Canada and India. Learn more at www.aurigo.com.

