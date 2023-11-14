Aurigo Software Gears Up for Expansion with New Mysore Facility in January 2024

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurigo Software, the leading provider of capital planning and construction management software for infrastructure and private owners, is expanding technology and support operations with the inauguration of its new campus in Mysore, India, scheduled for January 2024. With an eye on ambitious growth, the company is making a significant leap from its current workforce of approximately five hundred employees to over one thousand within the next three years.

The increase in headcount needs has been fueled by higher demand from capital owners for Aurigo's cloud-based solutions over the last 2 years and into 2024. Aurigo has secured new customers in transportation, transit, local government, and other parts of the public sector landscape since the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) passed in November 2021. 

Balaji Sreenivasan, CEO and founder of Aurigo Software, remarked, "The Mysore expansion isn't just about growth; it's about accessing a broader talent reservoir and leveraging the unique advantages of Tier 2 cities. As we augment our presence in Austin, Toronto, and Bangalore, Mysore emerges as a strategic choice to harness talent and optimize operational costs."

The area, often referred to as the 'Silicon Valley of the South,' has earned its reputation as a growing technology hub with a burgeoning pool of tech-savvy professionals. Home to almost 1 million residents, Mysore's impressive infrastructure and developing ecosystem of educational institutions have made it a prime location for technology companies to tap into a talented workforce. Major IT enterprises such as Wipro, Infosys, and Excelsoft Technologies already have a presence in the city.

Heramba Hegde, Vice President of Finance and Head of Facilities at Aurigo Software, explained the rationale behind the new campus, "Expanding to Mysore signifies our commitment to exploring new horizons. Tier 2 cities offer a blend of cost-effectiveness combined with a prestigious, high-potential talent pool. As we establish our fourth global location, we're positioning Aurigo for a sustainable and innovative future."

The past 2 years have seen Aurigo sign the largest deal in the company's history and the team is currently in discussions with several state-level departments of transportation and other major players in North America's public sector. The firm's flagship software platform, Masterworks, is used by large capital owners to digitize their program's lifecycle, including planning, funding, bidding out the work, and managing all aspects of construction. Aurigo also offers best-in-class solutions for right of way, permitting, field inspections, and materials management, all critical parts of any capital program's delivery. The company offers a streamlined version, Aurigo Essentials, for agencies with small- to mid-sized programs.

As Aurigo moves forward with these strategic developments, the company continues to demonstrate its dedication to industry leadership and developing world-class talent across the globe.

About Aurigo Software
Aurigo builds software that helps build the world. Aurigo provides modern, cloud-based solutions for capital infrastructure and private owners to help them plan with confidence and build with quality. With more than $300 billion of capital programs under management, Aurigo's solutions are trusted by over 300 customers in transportation, water and utilities, healthcare, higher education, and the government with over 40,000 projects across North America. Aurigo helps capital program executives make better decisions based on proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. Aurigo is a privately held U.S. corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Canada and India. Learn more at www.aurigo.com.

