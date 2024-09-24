Aurigo Software to Digitize Capital Improvement Program for the City of Sacramento

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurigo Software, the leading provider of capital planning and construction management software for infrastructure and private owners, has entered into a multiyear contract with the City of Sacramento, California. The partnership aims to modernize the planning and execution of the agency's capital improvement program. The City will implement Aurigo's flagship product suite, Masterworks, to digitally manage all aspects of program delivery, including construction administration, financial management, and progress tracking.

Sacramento, the capital city of California, has a population of 518,161 and operates under a City Council–City Manager form of government. The City oversees an annual capital budget of $114.8 million and supports a workforce of over 5,000 employees. Its responsibilities include managing public works functions such as transportation and water management, as well as parks and recreation, fire and police protection, and other community services.

"As public agencies continue to embrace digital transformation, we are honored to partner with the City of Sacramento to streamline their capital program lifecycle," said Balaji Sreenivasan, CEO and founder of Aurigo Software. "Masterworks will help the City manage long-range capital plans, ensure the right investments are made, and speed up decision-making for agency leadership."

Masterworks offers the agency a unified end-to-end solution for managing, collaborating, and reporting on projects efficiently, thereby improving productivity. The product suite will provide a robust configuration engine to build seamless workflows that automate the City's processes, including digital approvals and signatures.

Built-in open APIs will enable Masterworks to integrate with the City's existing technology solutions, such as PeopleSoft Financials, ensuring a flexible and consistent method for associating, updating, and combining project funds. The system will also connect with the agency's Geographic Information System, enhancing the quality of real-time data available to all stakeholders.

The City of Sacramento joins Aurigo's growing customer list of agencies across North America—including the cities of Seattle, Portland, and Las Vegas, as well as regional agencies in Colorado, Florida, and Ontario, Canada—using Masterworks to modernize their capital programs. The company has seen an increase in demand from the public sector as agencies take advantage of funding from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in November 2021.

About Aurigo Software

Aurigo builds software that helps build the world. Aurigo provides modern, cloud-based solutions for capital infrastructure and private owners to help plan with confidence, build with quality, and maintain their assets efficiently. With more than $300 billion of capital programs under management, Aurigo's solutions are trusted by over 300 customers in transportation, water and utilities, healthcare, higher education, and government on over 40,000 projects across North America. Aurigo helps capital program executives make better decisions based on proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. Aurigo is a privately held U.S. corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Canada and India. Learn more at www.aurigo.com.

