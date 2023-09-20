Aurigo Software Upgrades Engage Offering to Democratize Community Feedback Process

News provided by

Aurigo Software Technologies

20 Sep, 2023, 08:58 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurigo Software, the leading provider of capital planning and construction management software for infrastructure and private owners, announced major updates to Aurigo Engage, its AI-based community engagement platform for public agency officials seeking feedback on projects and initiatives. The latest version of Engage will allow professionals in communications, planning, and project management to instantly sign up and begin using the software through an automated onboarding experience. Users may also opt for a free 30-day trial of the software before deciding to purchase.

Gathering feedback is mandatory on many projects in public works, education, and healthcare to ensure active participation in the design and delivery process. Public agencies need their constituents to weigh in on a project's specific function, location, and impact on the community. Annually, tens of thousands of initiatives across the country go through this process. Traditionally, surveys, web forms, and in-person and virtual townhalls have been used to gather this data.

"Digitizing the community engagement process allows more of the public to participate in the initiatives that matter to them," said Balaji Sreenivasan, CEO and founder of Aurigo Software. "Engage harnesses the power of AI so that officials can easily gauge public sentiment across their entire community and incorporate that feedback into their projects quickly."

Engage is an all-in-one public involvement platform that lets city and county governments, departments of transportation, metropolitan planning organizations, and other agencies publish their upcoming projects and initiatives online. Members of the public connect to the platform through social media and provide feedback instantaneously. Using sentiment analysis and emotion AI, Engage categorizes, ranks, and displays feedback data so that agencies can quickly determine how best to respond. The system features an interactive, map-based public commenting portal, promotion tools, and real-time dashboards and reporting.

Since launching Engage in 2022, the company has been working on several enhancements based on feedback from customers. The latest version of the platform includes the ability for users to sign up for a full-featured, 30-day trial of the software. Users will be taken through an automated onboarding process to help setup and promote their first public campaign. Engage also now offers multilanguage capabilities, including Spanish and French. The system can be used for a single initiative or an entire program consisting of multiple projects that require input.

Engage is one of several Aurigo products bolstered by the increase in public investment since the passing of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in November 2021. The firm offers capital planning, project management, and right of way solutions to customers across the United States and Canada, including departments of transportation in Nevada, Utah, and Massachusetts, and the cities of Houston, Las Vegas, and Seattle.

About Aurigo Software
Aurigo builds software that helps build the world. Aurigo provides modern, cloud-based solutions for capital infrastructure and private owners to help them plan with confidence and build with quality. With more than $300 billion of capital programs under management, Aurigo's solutions are trusted by over 300 customers in transportation, water and utilities, healthcare, higher education, and the government with over 40,000 projects across North America. Aurigo helps capital program executives make better decisions based on proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. Aurigo is a privately held U.S. corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Canada and India. Learn more at www.aurigo.com.

SOURCE Aurigo Software Technologies

