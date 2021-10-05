Aurigo's Masterworks 2021 to Modernize Capital Improvement Programs for Multnomah County

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurigo Software , the leading provider of capital planning and construction management software for infrastructure and private owners, today announced it had entered a multiyear contract with Multnomah County, Oregon to modernize capital program and project management for its facilities and transportation divisions.

"We are honored Multnomah has selected Aurigo Masterworks as their new program management solution to help manage the County's capital investments," said Balaji Sreenivasan, CEO and founder of Aurigo Software. "It is a pleasure to partner with Multnomah to help them achieve their 5-year capital improvement plan goals. We are excited to support the County on their journey to the cloud, so they can support their growing population today and beyond."

Though smallest in area at only 465 square miles, Multnomah County is the state's most populous county with more than 800,000 residents across the cities of Portland, Fairview, Gresham, Maywood Park, Troutdale, and Wood Village. Multnomah County is responsible for six bridges over the Willamette River and the County also maintains approximately 269 miles of roads. Many of these roads are rural, but a few are regional roads in and around Fairview, Troutdale, and Wood Village. The County's 140 facilities include libraries, health and dental clinics, senior service centers, courthouses, and correctional facilities.

Previously, the County had managed its facilities' capital investments with a custom Microsoft Access database that had, in the 10 years since its design, become outdated. Capital improvements and assets were also managed using capital planning software that no longer met the County's needs. In addition, Multnomah's transportation division used project management software which was approaching end of life.

To solve these critical issues, the County sought a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution, with the single-platform, enterprise-level capabilities to automate business workflows and scale across the entire capital program lifecycle to support 150 projects of various sizes. Additionally, they sought a solution that is configurable by the County's system administrators and integrates seamlessly with existing extensible apps and programs in use such as Workday, Jaggaer, and Oracle Primavera P6.

With funding available to modernize, in May of 2020, the County started their selection via a formal Request for Proposal process that evaluated various vendors and determined Aurigo to be the best qualified to meet the County's long-term needs for capital planning, construction, and right of way management.

Multnomah joins Aurigo's growing list of major U.S. counties and cities to adopt the platform, including Denver, Houston, Seattle, and Las Vegas.

