AURION'S CONTRIBUTION HIGHLIGHTED BY NATURGAS PRESIDENT AS SHE REPORTED PROGRESS IN GHG MANAGEMENT AT THE IGU COUNCIL MEETING IN PERTH, AUSTRALIA

BOGOTA, Colombia, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the prestigious International Gas Union Council meeting held in Perth, Australia, on October 18th, 2023, Luz Stella Murgas Maya, President of NATURGAS, presented significant progress in a pioneering project aimed at measuring, consolidating, forecasting, and reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions within the Colombian gas sector and highlighted the utilization of Aurion, Tachyus GHG integrated management platform, as a key component to this achievement.

NATURGAS is using this state-of-the-art platform to manage and integrate carbon emissions proactively, orchestrating the collective efforts of its members and forecasting the impact of future operations, accelerating the path to Net Zero.

In her compelling presentation, Ms. Murgas emphasized the transformative impact of Aurion on NATURGAS's environmental commitment. "The application of Aurion allows NATURGAS to seamlessly integrate the individual efforts of each member, propelling us towards efficient and sustainable emissions management in alignment with the industry's overarching goals. Using a tool like Aurion positions Naturgas at the forefront of the industry's push for improved carbon management" she remarked.

This initiative signifies a pivotal moment within the industry, underscoring NATURGAS's commitment to environmental responsibility and urging its members to support this cause actively. By incorporating cutting-edge technologies, such as the utilization of Aurion, NATURGAS members are not only aligning with the initiative but are also proactively contributing to the reduction of emissions, thereby making a significant positive impact on environmental sustainability and establishing NATURGAS and its members as leaders in the ongoing efforts to mitigate the environmental impact.

About NATURGAS:

The consortium comprises 28 producing, transporting, distributing, and commercializing companies of clean natural gas in Colombia, reaching more than 10 million users including households, vehicles, and commercial and industrial users. NATURGAS represents 1% of Colombia's GDP, nearly 80% of the country's production, 100% of transportation, and 98% of the distribution network. By promoting and providing access to clean natural gas, NATURGAS is leading the efforts to improve air quality, combat climate change, and improve the lifestyle of millions of Colombians.

About Tachyus:

The Houston-based corporation is a leader in O&G modeling and optimization software. By combining traditional reservoir physics with Artificial Intelligence, Tachyus provides predictive modeling and optimization products for its clients. In 2021 Tachyus launched Aurion, an end-to-end GHG estimation, reporting, and forecasting platform to help companies tie operational decisions to their emission management goals.

SOURCE Tachyus