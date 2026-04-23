Auris Now Gives Employees Access to Wages Before Payday

New feature powered by ZayZoon offers employees financial flexibility while helping employers improve retention and reduce financial stress

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Auris, a leading small and medium-sized business payroll and HR partner, has launched a new service that enables workers to access a portion of their paychecks before payday directly within the Auris platform.

Via an embedded integration with ZayZoon, earned wage access is now available for all Auris customers.

The tool, which requires no additional setup or administrative effort by employers, allows employees to access earned wages between pay cycles. If hours are worked, those wages are available. Repayment is handled automatically through payroll deductions during the next pay cycle.

"In the past, pay advances put employers in an uncomfortable position," said Adam Mitchell, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Auris. "With earned wage access through ZayZoon, that burden shifts off the employer entirely, and what they get in return is a workforce that's less stressed and more likely to stay."

ZayZoon is fully embedded within Auris, using the same payroll data businesses already trust without requiring changes to payroll schedules, systems or processes. Employers remain in control without added complexity, while employees gain on-demand access to wages they've earned in a safe, secure and compliant environment.

The launch comes as financial flexibility has become increasingly important for employees. Recent research shows that 75% of workers experience financial stress related to everyday expenses such as recurring bills, groceries, rent and medicine, which can impact productivity, retention and recruitment.

Employers offering ZayZoon have reported measurable benefits, including reduced absenteeism, lower turnover and increased job applicant volume.

Earned wage access has been enabled for Auris customers at no cost, and employees can begin using the feature immediately. Employers have the option to opt out of the tool.

For more information, visit our FAQ page.

About Auris

Auris® is the payroll and HR partner built for small and medium-sized businesses who can't afford to get it wrong. Trusted by over 50,000 businesses nationwide, Auris pairs easy-to-use technology with real human service to give leaders the confidence that every detail is done right – so they can focus on growing their people and their business. Auris, formerly Heartland Payroll, is accelerating its mission to help small and medium-sized businesses thrive. Learn more at auris.io

About ZayZoon

ZayZoon works with North American businesses to create the reconnected workplace, where deskless workers have greater control, opportunity, recognition, and confidence in their jobs. Integrating with all major payroll platforms and backed by over 300 partners, ZayZoon is designed for ease of use and rapid implementation, allowing employers to quickly offer immediate access to earned wages connected to their existing payroll systems.

Beyond pay access, ZayZoon provides financial education, employee engagement tools like rewards and recognition, and valuable financial perks—including savings on prescriptions and insurance—all aimed at boosting employee satisfaction and enhancing the overall workplace experience.

To learn more, visit https://www.zayzoon.com/ and follow ZayZoon on Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Auris