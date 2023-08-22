Aurisco's Busy Business Development

News provided by

Aurisco Pharmaceutical

22 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

Aurisco Pharmaceutical will attend and exhibit at a series of conferences and tradeshows in the US and Europe.

SHANGHAI, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurisco Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd (Aurisco), a science-based, USFDA inspected CRDMO and cGMP generic API manufacturer, announced today that members of its senior management are scheduled to participate and exhibit, until the end of the year, in the following upcoming conferences and tradeshows:

Continue Reading
Aurisco’s stand at CPhI China.
Aurisco’s stand at CPhI China.

  • RNA Leaders USA Congress, September 6-7, Boston, USA
  • 19th Annual Meeting of the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society (OTS), October 22-25, Barcelona, Spain
  • CPhI Worldwide, October 24-26, Barcelona, Spain
  • TIDES Europe 2023, October 30-01 November, Amsterdam, Netherlands
  • Drug Delivery to the Lungs (DDL) Conference, December 6-8, Edinburgh, UK.

Join our team at the above events to discuss your challenges in oligonucleotide, peptide and small molecule development.

Alessandro Ricci, President of Aurisco's US Operations, based in New York said: "We recently passed another USFDA inspection and have great new products and differentiated technologies. Customers want to expand their collaborations with Aurisco, and we will meet them where the best science and innovation is presented".

Rafael Antunes, Vice-President for Business Development in Europe, added further "While we are expanding our pipeline with generic peptides, GalNAc and oligonucleotides, we're also signing CRDMO contracts for new modalities with innovators. We will attend these conferences to meet Innovators, Generics, Academia and Regulators".

About Aurisco

Aurisco serves global markets with over 25 years' experience in the development and cGMP manufacture of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients. With 6 R&D centers, 3 FDA inspected sites and building its 4th site in China, and sales offices in USA, Portugal and Brazil, the company focuses on complex products for the most demanding customers in the most regulated markets. With a broad portfolio of complex generic APIs, the company is broadening its offer from small molecules to peptides and oligonucleotides and offering innovators an IP safe and cGMP and ESG compliant environment for research, development and manufacturing of their innovative molecules. With over 80 patents filled worldwide and 250 scientists, the company pays special attention to IP, innovation and sustainability.

Being Ecovadis ranked, Aurisco has joined the SBTi, M2030 and the sustainable procurement pledge. Aurisco was the first pharmaceutical company in China to pass a RX360 supply chain security inspection and has been audited by the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative (PSCI), a group of pharmaceutical and healthcare companies who share a vision of better social, health, safety and environmental outcomes in the communities where they buy. www.aurisco.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2191275/Aurisco_stand_Cphl_China.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2142124/Aurisco_25th_Anniversary_Logo.jpg

For further information, please contact: Rafael Antunes; Vice-President Business Development – Europe; rafael@aurisco.com; M. +351 919 387 143

SOURCE Aurisco Pharmaceutical

Also from this source

Aurisco's Busy Business Development

Inspection réussie de la FDA sur le site de production d'Aurisco à Yangzhou, en Chine

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.