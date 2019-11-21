Aurobindo Pharma Wins Company of the Year and Acquisition of the Year Awards at the Global Generics & Biosimilars Awards 2019

Aurobindo has been recognised as the Company of the Year for its outstanding development, innovation and success over the past year. The Acquisition of the Year award was given to Aurobindo following its acquisition of Sandoz Inc., USA's dermatology and oral solids businesses in the United States.

"We are delighted and honoured to be recognised once again at the Generics & Biosimilars Awards 2019, winning one of the most coveted prizes this year – the Company of the Year Award. This award is an acknowledgement of the incredible progress we have made towards becoming a world-leading generic pharmaceutical company and recognition of our commitment to delivering and providing access to safe, high-quality and affordable generic drugs worldwide. Together with the Acquisition of the Year award, these awards are an endorsement of our strategy to strengthen and grow our global business and expand and enhance our product portfolio offerings. I would like to thank the many teams for all their hard work and congratulate them for the success achieved to date," said V. Muralidharan, President of European operations at Aurobindo.

The Global Generics & Biosimilars Awards presented by Generics Bulletin in association with IQVIA, a leading global provider of information and innovative technology solutions for healthcare clients, are amongst the most coveted recognitions in the pharmaceutical industry. The Awards honour the year's most outstanding achievements across the generics, biosimilars and value-added medicines industries, recognising and rewarding efforts to make more affordable medicines available to more people everywhere.

About Aurobindo

Aurobindo Pharma Limited (www.aurobindo.com) (NSE: AUROPHARMA, BSE: 524804, Reuters: ARBN.NS, Bloomberg: ARBP:IN), is a world-leading marketer and manufacturer of generic pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company's robust product portfolio is spread over major therapeutic/product areas encompassing Antibiotics, Anti-Retrovirals, CVS, CNS, Systemic Gastroenterologicals, Anti-Allergies, Anti-Diabetics and other therapeutic areas. The US and Europe are Aurobindo's two most important markets accounting for over 70% of the company's $2.8 billion sales. The company's new product development activities are driven by an outstanding R&D organization. The company's manufacturing facilities are approved by the world's leading regulatory agencies including US FDA, UK MHRA, Japan PMDA, WHO, Health Canada, MCC South Africa, ANVISA Brazil. Aurobindo is headquartered in Hyderabad, India.

