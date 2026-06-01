Auron Solutions Selected for the Chevron Technology Ventures Catalyst Program

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Auron Solutions, an AI-native defense technology company building autonomous RF software for counter-drone and critical infrastructure protection, today announced its acceptance into the Chevron Technology Ventures Catalyst Program.

The Catalyst Program supports high-growth startups developing breakthrough technologies with strategic relevance to energy, industrial security, and critical infrastructure operations. Through the program, Auron will continue advancing next-generation AI-driven RF detection and autonomous counter-UAS capabilities designed to protect energy facilities, industrial sites, and other mission-critical environments from evolving drone threats.

"Auron was built around a simple idea: autonomous airborne threats to critical infrastructure are fundamentally software-defined problems," said Daniel Stepanenko, Founder and CEO of Auron Solutions. "Being selected into the Chevron Technology Ventures Catalyst Program is a major milestone for our company and reflects the growing need for AI-native RF defense systems that can operate safely in complex commercial and industrial environments without disrupting friendly communications or operations."

Unlike traditional counter-drone systems that rely heavily on kinetic interceptors or wideband jamming, Auron is developing an autonomous RF software layer capable of detecting, classifying, and selectively mitigating drone activity through software-defined electronic techniques. The platform is designed to integrate with existing sensors, radios, and defense infrastructure across defense, energy, maritime, and homeland security applications.

Through the Catalyst Program, Auron plans to accelerate development of its platform for critical infrastructure protection use cases. The announcement follows continued momentum for Auron across defense and national security markets, including government programs, strategic partnerships, and ongoing deployments focused on autonomous counter-UAS operations.

About Auron Solutions

Auron Solutions is an AI-native defense technology company building autonomous RF software for counter-UAS and electronic warfare operations. The company develops software-defined systems capable of detecting, classifying, and selectively mitigating hostile drone threats while preserving friendly communications and operational networks. Auron's technology is designed for defense, homeland security, and critical infrastructure protection environments.

About Chevron Technology Ventures

Chevron Technology Ventures ("CTV") was launched in 1999 to identify and integrate externally developed technologies and new business solutions from the startup ecosystem with the potential to enhance the way Chevron produces and delivers affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy now and into the future.

SOURCE Auron Solutions