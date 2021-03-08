Aurora 2021 Will Be a Virtual Experience

WASHINGTON, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurora Institute President & CEO Susan Patrick announced today that the Aurora Institute Symposium 2021 will be a virtual experience. The annual call for presentations was launched today and will remain open until 11:59 p.m. on March 26, 2021.

"Due to ongoing health and safety considerations around travel and large events, we will again host our annual event online," said Patrick.

"Doing so will enable us to reach even more educators, administrators, district leaders, policymakers, researchers, students, and parents who want to create change in K-12 education systems worldwide. In 2020, we moved our flagship symposium to a virtual event, and we look forward to creating an even more dynamic and rewarding program this year."

The event, previously known as the iNACOL Symposium, is the field's largest gathering of education innovators working in schools, districts, and statehouses to transform the future of teaching and learning and create personalized, competency-based education pathways and student-centered, next-generation learning. It will run October 25-28, 2021.

The convening is a chance to draw on the collective wisdom and expertise of field leaders from around the globe who are building knowledge and honing practices that will usher in the future of learning.

The demand for education systems change is growing, and exponentially so in the wake of massive school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the shift to anywhere, anytime learning models. To that end, we seek proposals that offer lessons from the leading edge of education transformation. Education innovators are invited to submit proposals about ensuring high-quality, powerful personalized learning experiences that are equity-driven and student-centered. All proposals should be founded on the belief that all students can learn at high levels on personalized pathways based on demonstrated mastery rather than seat-time.

Visit our proposal submission page, at https://aurora-institute.org/symposium2021/submit-a-proposal/ , to learn more. You can also download all the questions in the submission form to review ahead of time. It's located at https://aurora-institute.org/symposium2021/wp-content/uploads/sites/3/2021/03/aurora-institute-symposium-2021-request-for-presentation-proposals-questions-2.pdf .

Continue to watch the Aurora Institute Symposium 2021 website for future updates and announcements about the event's format, program, speakers, pricing, and additional presentation opportunities. Direct questions about the Symposium to Aurora Institute Strategic Partnerships Director Natalie Slocum .

About Aurora Institute

Aurora's mission is to drive the transformation of education systems and accelerate the advancement of breakthrough policies and practices to ensure high-quality learning for all. Aurora is shaping the future of teaching and learning for more than 14 million students through its work in policy advocacy, research, and field-building/convening. We work on systems change in K-12 education, identify root causes in structures, promote best practices, examine policy barriers, and make recommendations for change. Aurora has a national and global view of education innovation and lifts up promising policies and practices that yield improved outcomes for students. Aurora envisions a world where all people are empowered to attain the knowledge, skills, and dispositions necessary to achieve success, contribute to their communities, and advance society.

