Aurora Achieves Significant Progress in Disease Resistance Research

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian-based leading global medical cannabis company, is pleased to announce significant progress in its powdery mildew (PM) resistance research, nearly one year after the company's breakthrough discovery of a novel source of genetic resistance against powdery mildew, PM2.

Since the initial discovery, Aurora has performed multiple rounds of crosses to transfer PM2 resistance into elite breeding lines. The research involves testing in breeding populations through controlled infection trials with high disease pressure, validating the durability and effectiveness of PM2 resistance. These trials are done to ensure that disease resistance is integrated into high-performing genetics without compromising quality traits, that are critical for patients and consumers globally.

"By moving from research into production trials of cultivars with verified PM2 resistance at our Aurora Ridge manufacturing facility, we're not only validating the science but also shaping the future of cannabis cultivation," said Lana Culley, Vice President of Innovation and International Operations at Aurora. "This progress marks a critical step toward commercialization of powdery mildew-resistant cultivars and demonstrates how science-driven innovation adds great value to our global portfolio of proprietary cannabis products."

The company has recently shared its research at leading scientific and industry conferences, including the Plant & Animal Genome Conference, the Canadian Society for Horticultural Science & Canadian Society of Agronomy 2025 Conference, the 4th Annual Cannabis Scientific Symposium at the McGill Research Centre for Cannabis, and the PhotoX Conference.

The proprietary genetic marker technology behind PM2 was developed by scientists at Aurora Coast, the company's world-class research and development facility, and builds from Aurora's previous collaboration with researchers at the University of British Columbia and research funding from Genome British Columbia. Should the production trials be successful, the company will look to commercialize PM-resistance cultivars later this year, which will protect plant health, reduce operational costs and improve product quality.

As a global medical cannabis company enabled by science, Aurora continues to push the boundaries of cannabis science. By integrating advanced breeding techniques with rigorous research, Aurora is setting new standards for quality and efficiency, all while creating a strong production network to support existing and future markets.

This intellectual property is currently patent pending in Canada, United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Israel.

About Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Aurora is Opening the World to Cannabis™, serving both the medical and consumer markets across Canada, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis, dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's adult-use brand portfolio includes Drift®, San Raf®, Daily Special™, Tasty's™, Being® and Greybeard®. Medical cannabis brands include MedReleaf®, CanniMed®, Aurora® and Whistler Medical Marijuana Co.®, as well as international brands, Pedanios®, IndiMed™ and CraftPlant™. Aurora also has a controlling interest in Bevo Farms Ltd., North America's leading supplier of propagated agricultural plants. Driven by science and innovation, and with a focus on high-quality cannabis products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, wellness and adult recreational markets wherever they are launched. Learn more at www.auroramj.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Aurora's common shares trade on the NASDAQ and TSX under the symbol "ACB".

