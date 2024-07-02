Aurora Acquires Market-leading Litigation Service Provider First Legal

LOS ANGELES, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurora Capital Partners ("Aurora"), a leading middle-market private equity firm, today announced that it has acquired First Legal (the "Company"), the largest independent provider of outsourced litigation support services across the United States. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1993, First Legal is the only firm providing comprehensive services throughout the entire litigation process, from File Thru TrialÔ. The company delivers white glove service across its offerings, including court filing, eFiling, service of process, court reporting, eDiscovery, record retrieval, digital, investigations, and trial support. First Legal provides technology-enabled services to more than 3,500 customers across all 50 states, including over 70 AmLaw 100 Firms, with a notable presence in California, Arizona and Nevada.

"We are proud of what we have built at First Legal and are excited about the opportunity to partner with a firm with Aurora's track record as we enter this next stage in our Company's evolution," said Alex Martinez, Chief Executive Officer of First Legal. "The legal landscape is changing rapidly, and we are energized by the opportunity to help law firms of all sizes more efficiently navigate the complexities of the litigation process. I look forward to working with the Aurora team to continue to enhance our product offerings, expand into new markets and attract and retain top talent to better serve our clients."

"Over the past decades First Legal has demonstrated an unmatched track record of organic growth with no outside investment support, a testament to Alex, his senior leadership team, and the remarkable culture they have built," said Rob Fraser, Partner at Aurora. "We at Aurora are thrilled to partner with First Legal to provide the strategic, operational, and financial support to accelerate the Company's growth in the future."

"Alex and the First Legal leadership team have built an exceptional platform centered on high-quality customer service," said Bianca Sganga, Vice President at Aurora. "This focus on superior execution provides a solid foundation for the organic and inorganic investment needed for First Legal to reach its full potential."

The transaction marks the eleventh investment from Aurora Equity Partners VI, which was activated in September 2020. First Legal was represented by JEGI CLARITY, a leading independent investment bank for software and tech-enabled services companies in the legal, compliance, media and business information sectors. Stephens Inc. served as financial advisor to Aurora on the transaction.

About Aurora Capital Partners

Aurora Capital Partners is a leading Los Angeles-based private equity firm with $5 billion in assets under management. Founded in 1991, the firm invests in middle-market companies with leading market positions, stable industry dynamics, attractive business model characteristics and actionable opportunities for growth in partnership with management. For more information about Aurora Capital Partners, visit: www.auroracap.com.

About First Legal

First Legal is the first comprehensive File Thru Trial™ solutions firm providing a single-source approach that enables us to simplify the litigation process for our clients. The Firm's culture of innovation, trust, quality service, and depth of industry knowledge makes us uniquely qualified to bring relevant and timely solutions. Our suite of services, including court filing, eFiling, service of process, court reporting, eDiscovery, record retrieval, digital, investigations, and trial support work together to ensure a personalized and effortless client experience. For more information about First Legal, visit: https://www.firstlegal.com/

