Aurora Admin's Forecast Model Helps Enthusiasts Catch the Northern Lights in Real Time Bringing the Northern and Southern Lights closer than ever

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Aurora Admin has officially launched its real-time aurora forecast service, combining scientific precision with the excitement of the chase. Built by aurora enthusiast and founder Josh S, the platform delivers SMS alerts to users in over 40 countries, helping them catch the Northern and Southern Lights at their brightest moments.

Aurora over Fort McMurray, Alberta. A brilliant display of the northern lights captured by Aurora Admin founder Josh S whose forecasting model helps travellers catch moments like this in real time. (CNW Group/Aurora Admin)

For many travellers, witnessing the aurora is a once-in-a-lifetime dream. Too often it's missed due to unreliable forecasts. Aurora Admin changes that. Leveraging a proprietary multi-source algorithm and data from satellites and ground-based observatories, Aurora Admin predicts aurora activity with exceptional activity. The system continues to learn and refine itself, with future updates planned to pinpoint viewing times down to the minute.

Even in low connectivity areas, Aurora Admin, sends alerts through SMS improving reliability. This ensures users don't miss out on incredible aurora displays. With customizable notification schedules, subscribers can silence alerts during sleep or work hours, giving full control over when and how they receive updates.

Key Features and Benefits:

Easy Set up: Set your nearest city or custom location for global coverage.

Set your nearest city or custom location for global coverage. Real-Time SMS Alerts: Receive instant notifications even in low-connectivity regions, no app required.

Receive instant notifications even in low-connectivity regions, no app required. Customizable Notifications: Choose silent hours for sleep or work, ensuring alerts only when you want them.

Choose silent hours for sleep or work, ensuring alerts only when you want them. Advanced Parameters: Optionally set personal thresholds for Kp index, and other metrics for precision forecasting.

Optionally set personal thresholds for Kp index, and other metrics for precision forecasting. User-Friendly Design: Easy setup for beginners, with advanced tools for seasoned aurora chasers.

The timing couldn't be better. With the sun currently in solar maximum, aurora activity is peaking this year, increasing travel interest across northern regions. Tourism boards from Iceland to Canada are already reporting rising aurora travel bookings, making accurate forecasts more valuable than ever.

Reflecting on his mission, Josh says:

"I created Aurora Admin because seeing the Aurora shouldn't be left to chance, I want to make it accessible for everyone."

Aurora Admin offers affordable subscription plans that make it easy for anyone to join the chase. Whether you're planning a once-in-a-lifetime trip or chasing lights from your backyard, Aurora Admin helps turn forecasts into unforgettable memories.

Start chasing the lights at Aurora Admin (https://www.auroraadmin.com)

Aurora Admin is a passion project created by Josh S, an Edmonton-based instrumentation technician turned entrepreneur. Built on values of honesty, integrity, and curiosity, Aurora Admin aims to deliver accurate and reliable aurora forecasts worldwide.

Website: https://www.auroraadmin.com

