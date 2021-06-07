Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club to Debut in November 2021

"After a 22-year run of Resorts & Residences by CuisinArt, a legend comes to an end and an exciting journey begins with this groundbreaking new brand," commented Simon A. Fricker, Managing Director for Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club. "Guided by a forward-thinking vision and the commitment to celebrating the destination, Aurora Anguilla will invite today's luxury traveler to experience the island in ways that had never before been possible, paving the way for unforgettable escapes."

An industry first, Aurora Anguilla will launch with a fleet of jets exclusive to the resort, offering charter service for guests, with direct airlift for key US markets. Upon arrival at the expansive resort, which spans over 300-acres, striking views out across the magnificent turquoise waters will set the stage for thoughtful island integration and an inherently warm and immersive getaway, where travelers will enjoy enriching experiences and endless possibilities in what is truly a Caribbean paradise.

Newly-unveiled interiors will reflect the island's spirit of barefoot luxury - at once sophisticated and serene. The enhancements will include reimagined interiors and an elevated design aesthetic overseen by Leo A Daly. Guests will uncover bright, airy spaces, with natural materials and highlights of the resort's signature shade of orange, a nod to the Anguillan sunrise, and deep blue, reflecting the azure Rendezvous Bay where the resort is set. All elements will be created to deliver a relaxed, soulful, elevated and fun getaway, promising enjoyment for all.

The culinary vision for Aurora Anguilla has been designed by Chef Abram Bissell, who has immersed himself in the community, committed to uncovering the traditions, the stories, the flavors, and the playful nature of island dishes that speak to the local culture. Chef Abram now resides in Anguilla with his family after many years as a celebrated chef in New York City. Chef Abram had led the kitchens of both The Modern and Eleven Madison Park, where he earned two- and three- Michelin stars, respectively.

Chef Abram was born and raised in a small fishing village in the Florida Keys, and has found inspiration in Anguilla's similarities to his childhood and a life lived on the water. The varied restaurants' offerings have been created to honor the culinary heritage of Anguilla and the ingredients grown, caught, and raised around the island. Guests will discover refined twists on Anguillan cuisine alongside Chef Abram's signature new-American cooking which is focused on ingredient-driven culinary excellence. A defining element of resort's food and beverage offerings comes from the Hydroponic Farm and Orchard; each day Chef Abram and his team are inspired by the harvest of fresh fruits and vegetables. Ensuring a complete sustainable cycle, a composting program will be used to feed the gardens and orchards.

Aurora International Golf Club, the crown jewel of the property, will debut alongside the Aurora Anguilla, unveiling a comprehensive remastering overseen by Greg Norman Golf Course Design. In its new chapter, the 18-hole signature design championship course, the only golf course on the island, has been created with the goal of being among the best in the world. The pristine course will set a new standard, pairing challenging, dramatic holes with breathtaking ocean views. The Golf Club will be home to best-in-class amenities, including spacious practice facilities, fully outfitted locker rooms for men and women, spaces for recovery therapies, a restaurant overseen by Chef Abram and more. A nine hole short Signature golf course, also designed by Greg Norman, will be introduced as the perfect amenity for families, those who are new to the sport and travelers seeking to sneak in a quick round. Aurora International Golf Club will also debut with a coveted membership program created to deliver singular experiences. General Manager of Golf Operations Iain Mossman will oversee all elements of the golf experience, including the membership program, reaffirming its position as one of the premier golf resorts in the world.

Aurora Anguilla is committed to wellness and sustainability. Sorana Spa will be a serene sanctuary of wellness and revitalization. Additional amenities include a new Solar Array, developed in collaboration with the local utility company, an expanded Reverse Osmosis plant for irrigation and potable water, and more.

Aurora Anguilla will usher in a complete reimagination of paradise for the iconic property and island, a magnificent Caribbean jewel. Guided by a commitment to honoring the culture that makes Anguilla so beloved, the property will deliver an experience that celebrates every facet of the destination. Integral to that mission is the goal of supporting the island and the community. Aurora Anguilla has plans for a community clinic that will support the health and wellbeing needs of the island. Staff at the resort will also be retained throughout the temporary closure of the resort as enhancements are implemented.

Aurora Anguilla is accessible via private flights to Clayton J. Lloyd International airport, or is a 25 minute ferry ride from Saint Martin. For additional details, kindly visit www.auroraanguilla.com or @auroraanguilla

About Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club

Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club is a Caribbean paradise created for the most discerning travelers in search of an authentic island getaway that is both elegant and relaxed, refined and playful, and singular in every sense. Set on the idyllic Rendezvous Bay, Aurora Anguilla spans over 300-acres and offers immersion into the many facets that make the destination and its culture so special. The 178 suite property is home to a collection of world-class amenities placing the resort in a league of its own. Its crown jewels include a fleet of private jets, seven restaurants and bars, Sorana Spa and Aurora International Golf Course, an 18-hole Championship Golf Course envisioned by Greg Norman Golf Course Design.

