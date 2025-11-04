ANGUILLA, British West Indies, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club is ushering in a new season of luxury with the debut of Sole di Mare, a vibrant Mediterranean restaurant concept, the reopening of the resort's Merrywing Beach enclave, and the introduction of the resort's newest daytime dining addition, Merrywing Café. Adding to the excitement, the resort will also launch Saturday Mexican Nights at Breezes beginning November 15. Together, these experiences mark an exciting new chapter for Aurora Anguilla, further enhancing its position as one of the Caribbean's most distinctive and dynamic luxury destinations.

Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club Unveils New Culinary and Guest Experiences This Season

At Sole di Mare, guests embark on a culinary journey along the Mediterranean coast, savoring handmade pastas, pizzas, and dishes inspired by the sun-drenched regions of the South of France, Greece, Spain, and Morocco. Each plate highlights the freshest ingredients, many sourced directly from the resort's on-site hydroponic farm, and captures the essence of coastal living. Panoramic views overlooking the expansive Merrywing Pool, with the turquoise waters of Anguilla and neighboring Saint Martin beyond, set the stage for a truly unforgettable dining experience.

Aurora Anguilla also celebrates the reopening of the Merrywing Beach area, welcoming guests back to one of the resort's most beloved enclaves. Set just beyond the sands of Merrywing Beach, the accommodation offers an exceptional ocean-view retreat with convenient access to the family pool and the resort's premier amenities. Dining options nearby include beachfront Breezes, the newly renovated Tokyo Bay located within the resort, and D Richard's Steakhouse at the Aurora International Golf Course—together creating a world-class culinary experience just steps from the sea.

Complementing these enhancements is the introduction of Merrywing Café, a welcoming space crafted for families and guests on the go. The café serves fresh pastries, waffles, homemade ice cream, savory bites, and expertly prepared barista beverages. Its inviting ambiance makes it the perfect spot to relax from morning to evening—whether for a leisurely coffee, midday snack, or sweet treat.

Rounding out the season's additions, Saturday Mexican Nights at Breezes will introduce a lively new flavor to Aurora's oceanfront dining scene. Beginning November 15, the Mexican-themed buffet will feature authentic regional dishes, tropical cocktails, and a festive beachfront atmosphere that captures the vibrant spirit of Mexico.

"This season marks a dynamic new chapter for Aurora Anguilla," said Sean Roberston, General Manager of Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club. "We're proud to introduce new dining experiences and refreshed spaces that continue to elevate our guest offerings while reflecting the genuine warmth and creativity that make Aurora so special."

From Mediterranean elegance at Sole di Mare to the family-friendly charm of Merrywing Café and the lively spirit of Breezes, Aurora Anguilla continues to set a new standard for Caribbean luxury—inviting guests to savor, explore, and connect in unforgettable ways.

About Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Course

Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club is a Caribbean paradise created for the most discerning travelers in search of an authentic island getaway that is elegant, refined and playful. Set on the idyllic Rendezvous Bay, Aurora Anguilla spans over 300 acres, features 178 suites and is home to a collection of world-class amenities. The resort includes six restaurants and two bars and lounges, a 22,000-square-foot spa, and Aurora International Golf Course, an 18-hole Championship Golf Course envisioned by Greg Norman Golf Course Design, and a 9-hole short course, Avalon Links. Learn more at www.auroraanguilla.com.

