Aurora Announces Distribution Partnership with Leafio Australia

EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian-based leading global medical cannabis company, today announced the company's wholly owned subsidiary, MedReleaf Australia, has entered into a distribution partnership with Leafio, the wholesale distribution arm of Montu Australia. This strategic partnership will expand patient access to trusted, safe, and effective medical cannabis across Australia, while supporting healthcare professionals with educational resources. Leafio will serve as a wholesaler of Aurora's leading portfolio of medical cannabis products under the MedReleaf, CraftPlant, Aurora, Whistler Cannabis Co. and IndiMed brands.

"We are excited to join forces with Leafio to improve access to consistent, high-quality medical cannabis for Australian patients," says Stanley Sack, Interim Managing Director of MedReleaf Australia. "Our TGA-GMP certified products combined with Leafio's extensive sector knowledge and focus on clinician education, makes us ideal partners as we continue to grow our leadership in this important market."

"Together, Leafio and Aurora can reach more Australian patients through trusted medical channels, bolstering access to world-class products and expertise," said Nicole Le Maistre, General Manager of Leafio. "This partnership will deliver meaningful benefits to the region's medical cannabis industry, from enhanced research and product innovation to trusted education and improved patient outcomes."

Under the agreement, Aurora's premium medical cannabis products will be distributed through Leafio's nationwide supply chain, which services over 4,000 pharmacies. For further information about medical cannabis products, doctors and healthcare professionals can contact MedReleaf Australia's clinical support team or visit their website: www.medreleafaustralia.com.au.

About Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Aurora is opening the world to cannabis, serving both the medical and consumer markets across Canada, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis, dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's adult-use brand portfolio includes Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, Tasty's, Being and Greybeard. Medical cannabis brands include MedReleaf, CanniMed, Aurora and Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., as well as international brands, Pedanios, IndiMed and CraftPlant. Aurora also has a controlling interest in Bevo Farms Ltd., North America's leading supplier of propagated agricultural plants. Driven by science and innovation, and with a focus on high-quality cannabis products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, wellness and adult recreational markets wherever they are launched. Learn more at www.auroramj.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

About Leafio

Leafio works directly with thousands of pharmacies all across the country, providing them with a comprehensive range of medical cannabis brands and products. Aiming to provide medications on-demand and on time, its east coast-based warehouses dispatch every day of the week to a network of more than 4,000 pharmacies around Australia. leafio.com.au

