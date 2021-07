Aurora Cannabis Announces Appointment of New Independent Director

Ms. Firestone joins the Board following a distinguished career as a senior healthcare executive with leadership positions in Canada, Europe and Asia. An expert in strategic planning, operations and new business development, Ms. Firestone has served in various sectors such as retail, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and government. Her experience includes over 20 years of international P&L management, 15 years in senior roles at Pfizer Inc., over ten years at the Ontario Ministry of Health and seven years in retail and health and wellness, including Shoppers Drug Mart where she oversaw the design and launch of the company's Medical Cannabis business. In addition, Ms. Firestone has more than 20 years of public and private board experience including with Orion Biotechnology, Merus Labs International and several not-for-profit organizations.

Ronald Funk, Chairman of Aurora Cannabis stated, "We are delighted to welcome Theresa to our Board of Directors. She brings to us extensive expertise in healthcare management and pharmaceuticals, global business restructuring, new business development and a proven ability to lead and manage change. Her background and well-defined skillset will be invaluable to us as we execute our strategic growth plans while managing costs more effectively. We look forward to benefitting from her many contributions to Aurora."

Ms. Firestone holds a Bachelor of Applied Science from the University of Guelph and completed the Executive Leadership Program at Harvard Business School. Accolades include induction into the Canadian Healthcare Marketing Hall of Fame, honoured as one of 12 Outstanding Canadian Women by the Weizman Institute and awarded the prestigious Queen's Golden Jubilee medal.

