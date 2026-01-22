Aurora Capital Partners Acquires Anova, a Leading Global Provider of IIoT Solutions

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurora Capital Partners ("Aurora"), a leading middle-market private equity firm, today announced that it has acquired Anova (the "Company"), the leading global provider of Industrial Internet of Things ("IIoT") solutions to remotely monitor and manage industrial assets for the industrial gas, propane, fuels, lubricants, and chemicals industries. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Anova's solutions monitor the location, status, and condition of industrial equipment and include proprietary hardware, managed connectivity services, and a cloud-based software platform with modules for forecasting, scheduling, routing, data analytics and business intelligence. The Company's solutions allow its customers to more productively manage their assets, reduce costs, and improve equipment reliability. Anova monitors more than 1.8 million assets for over 2,000 customers in more than 80 countries.

"Anova is a unique business that is critical to the performance of its customers' industrial assets," said Randy Moser, Partner at Aurora. "The Company's advanced asset monitoring solutions and deep domain expertise provide critical insights and operational advantages to its customers. As more customers adopt data-driven solutions to optimize their operations, we believe there is significant opportunity to support Anova's global growth."

"We are thrilled to partner with Aurora as we continue to build on the significant growth and momentum that our team has achieved over the last several years," said Matthew Toone, CEO of Anova. "Aurora's experience in scaling technology-enabled industrial businesses and its commitment to investing for long-term growth make them Anova's ideal partner as we look to accelerate customer adoption and product innovation as well as further our international expansion."

"Our experience in Anova's core markets positions us to differentially accelerate the Company's growth," added Bryant Yung, Managing Director at Aurora. "We are also excited to support Anova's add-on acquisition program as we broaden the Company's reach into new end markets, applications, and technologies."

Baird served as financial advisor and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP acted as legal advisor to Anova. Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP acted as legal advisor to Aurora. Golub Capital arranged the debt financing for the transaction.

About Aurora Capital Partners

Aurora Capital Partners is a Los Angeles-based private equity firm with $6 billion in assets under management. Founded in 1991, Aurora builds extraordinary middle-market companies alongside extraordinary management teams. The firm targets platforms with leading market positions, stable industry dynamics, attractive business model characteristics, and actionable opportunities for growth in partnership with management. For more information about Aurora Capital Partners, visit: www.auroracap.com.

About Anova

Anova is connecting the industrial world for better by digitalizing the supply chains of the manufacturers and distributors of industrial gases, propane, chemicals, fuels, lubricants, and other products. Through innovation in remote telemetry analytics and technology, including tank levels, pressures and temperatures, and predictive maintenance of related industrial equipment, Anova has enabled new levels of operational insight, efficiency, and consumer experience. Anova's cloud-native solutions are used in more than 80 countries around the world, providing actionable insight on over one million industrial assets and support in 12 languages. Anova is the only globally deployed company in the remote telemetry space, reflecting its long-earned trust and reliability, the breadth of asset type monitoring solutions, and its universal communication network and satellite communications support. For more information about Anova, please visit: www.anova.com.

