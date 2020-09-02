Aurora Chiropractor Launches New Infinity Wellness Center Website

AURORA, Colo., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinity Wellness Center in Aurora recently launched a new website to make appointment setting easier for new and future patients alike. The website features improved functionality, easy access to the services provided by the practice, online appointment scheduling, and a "meet the team" section.

The new Infinity Wellness Center website offers an online appointment setting feature for both new and prior patients located in Aurora and the surrounding areas.

Accessibility for All

The website is designed with accessibility features in mind. Information regarding the services Infinity Wellness Center provides is easily accessible and the simplicity of the design allows patients to navigate through the site with ease.

Care Options Outlines

The Chiropractor in Aurora, CO provides patients with a clear holistic plan that includes all the tools they need to attain their health and lifestyle goals using a natural approach. Infinity Wellness Center is proud to be the Aurora Chiropractor for the Maxliving® Network.

Advanced Spinal Correction and Care: Advanced spinal correction can help to restore a patient's body's own natural ability to heal.

Natural Detoxification: We all encounter a surprising amount of toxins each day in places like household cleaners, personal care products, and processed foods. Patients will learn to detox naturally as part of their healthy new lifestyle. Natural detoxification can help to reduce inflammation and support the body's ability to heal itself.

Fitness Education: The experts at Infinity Wellness Center will empower patients to pursue physical activity that can help them be fit while having fun. Scientifically based exercises are recommended based on a patient's unique abilities. Patients will have the opportunity to participate in fitness classes, health seminars, and workshops.

Meet the Team Section

The Aurora Chiropractor , offers a whole-body approach that starts with spinal manipulation but doesn't end there. Their holistic services also include education on the connection between a patient's spine and their overall health along with cutting edge health tips.

More Options for Patients

While the website provides an additional alternative to scheduling care, patients who prefer to call and schedule an appointment instead of booking online may still do so during normal business hours.

Infinity Wellness Center

15236 E Hampden Ave

Aurora, CO 80014

(720) 747-5333

https://infinitywellnesscenter.com/

Media Contact:

Monique DeSomers

714-486-1854

[email protected]

SOURCE Infinity Wellness Center Aurora

