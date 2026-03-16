Aurora Energy Research Acquires EDC Associates Ltd., Expanding Alberta Power Market Capabilities

CALGARY, AB, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurora Energy Research today announces it is joining forces with EDC Associates Ltd. ("EDC"), a specialist consultancy with deep, longstanding expertise in Alberta's power market.

The partnership strengthens Aurora's local expertise and market coverage across one of North America's most dynamic electricity markets.

With Alberta's power market preparing for a major structural transition – including the introduction of the Restructured Energy Market (REM) in 2027 – independent, high-quality market intelligence is more critical than ever. This deal positions Aurora to deliver even more robust analysis to support investment and strategic decision-making in the province.

By combining EDC's proven expertise in Alberta's power market with Aurora's advanced modelling, forecasting, and global analytics platform, Aurora is significantly enhancing the depth and breadth of insights available to its clients.

Existing EDC clients will continue to benefit from the expertise they have relied upon, now complemented by Aurora's global research capabilities and expanded suite of services.

Rob Youngs, Canada Country Lead at Aurora Energy Research, commented:

"We are excited to combine EDC's proven deep local market expertise with Aurora's leading modelling capabilities and global footprint to provide an even better offering for the Alberta power sector. In these times of the Restructured Energy Market (REM) and the move to LMP, clients will benefit from applying market-leading nodal modelling to the Alberta power market."

MEDIA CONTACT

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ABOUT AURORA ENERGY RESEARCH

Established in 2013, Aurora Energy Research is a leading global provider of power market forecasting and analytics for critical investment and financing decisions. Headquartered in Oxford, England, we operate out of 18 offices worldwide covering Europe, North & South America, Asia, and Australia.

Our comprehensive services include market outlook packages for energy industry participants, advisory support, and innovative software solutions. We foster diversity with a team of over 1000 experts with backgrounds in energy, finance, and consulting, offering unparalleled expertise across power, renewables, storage, hydrogen, carbon, and fossil commodities. Our mission is to facilitate the global energy transition through widely trusted quantitative analysis and high-quality decision support.

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SOURCE Aurora Energy Research