Aurora Insight Launches TowerLogix, Identifies High-Priority Tower Build Zones

DENVER, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurora Insight , the leader in wireless spectrum monitoring, today announced the launch of TowerLogix , which identifies and ranks the top locations for new tower builds across the United States. With demand for wireless spectrum on the rise for 5G and other wireless services, and prime real estate disappearing, TowerLogix helps infrastructure companies and tower owners identify and secure High-Priority Tower Build Zones that help them maximize ROI and compete more effectively.

Aurora Insight provides independent and unbiased data, and deep analysis on RF spectrum usage and wireless networks, including data from global geographies that are otherwise difficult to reach or difficult to find data about.

Aurora released the location of its first High-Priority Tower Build Zone in Philadelphia, 10 miles north of the city center, however, it has identified thousands of locations across the country that meet or surpass the standard to qualify as a High-Priority Tower Build Zone. The company's autonomous sensors are continuously collecting data around the country, giving it access to valuable insights on different wireless technologies, including 5G, IoT, WiFi, and emerging frequency bands such as C-band, CBRS and mmWave.

The High-Priority Tower Build Zones are determined through a combination of machine learning metrics, known as TowerLogix, and include:

Quality: indications of the signal quality

Coverage: measurements of signal power that translates to coverage availability

Interference: calculations of interference, including signal versus noise ratio

User Experience: throughputs in downlink assessing user experience

Traffic: data layer that adds the real user traffic demands

Real Estate: data layer assessing the cost and feasibility/go-to-market of real estate

Fiber: data layer that informs of the proximity to fiber for backhaul connectivity

"TowerLogix is the industry's most advanced method for infrastructure companies to use when evaluating growth opportunities and infrastructure investments," said Jennifer Alvarez, co-founder and CEO, Aurora Insight. "The power behind identifying High-Priority Tower Build Zones is the depth of our data, culled from seven different metrics to identify these locations and help tower and infrastructure companies invest with confidence."

For more information on TowerLogix, and High-Priority Tower Build Zones, visit www.aurorainsight.com/highpriority

About Aurora Insight

Aurora Insight offers accurate, impartial insights on the radio frequency spectrum to inform the next generation of wireless services. Through an autonomous sensor network and machine learning of radio signals, Aurora continuously samples and reports on the radio frequency spectrum, from licensed infrastructure to dynamic utilization, enabling the best use of this scarce commodity. Companies around the globe rely on Aurora Insight's unmatched data to help analyze, predict, transform, and answer questions about the next generation of applications. Headquartered in Denver and funded by the country's top innovation investors, Aurora Insight is pushing the boundaries to help advance global communication. The team is composed of data scientists, engineers, and industry veterans, who leverage a deep expertise and understanding of the challenges that face the communications industry.

SOURCE Aurora Insight

Related Links

http://aurorainsight.com/

