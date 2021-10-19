Aurora Institute Issues Call to Action for Federal Policymakers in New Report: Federal Policy Priorities: Charting a New Path for America’s Learners

COVID-19 has exposed vast systemic inequities. Calls for a redesigned education system are growing in number and volume. Now, more than ever, is the time to rethink the purpose of education and redesign learning ecosystems so that each learner has robust opportunities and pathways for a thriving future.

In Federal Policy Priorities: Charting a New Path for America's Learners, authors Susan Patrick (Aurora Institute President and CEO), Fred Jones (Director of the Aurora Institute Center for Policy), and Alexis Chambers (Policy Associate at the Aurora Institute Center for Policy), illuminate a path forward for federal policymakers who want to drive transformation, innovation, and equity to revolutionize education systems to support student-centered learning.

"Students and families are seeking more flexibility, personalized learning approaches and competency-based pathways to achieve their education goals in the immediate term and beyond," said Susan Patrick, President and CEO of the Aurora Institute. "This report provides policymakers with the guidance they need to rethink what 'normal' looks like and chart a path forward to modernize education, focus on innovations for equity, and produce lasting, scalable education systems change."

About the Aurora Institute: Aurora's mission is to drive the transformation of education systems and accelerate the advancement of breakthrough policies and practices to ensure high-quality learning for all. Aurora is shaping the future of teaching and learning for more than 14 million students through its work in policy advocacy, research, and field-building/convening. We work on systems change in K-12 education, identify root causes in structures, promote best practices, examine policy barriers, and make recommendations for change. Aurora has a national and global view of education innovation and lifts up promising policies and practices that yield improved outcomes for students. Aurora envisions a world where all people are empowered to attain the knowledge, skills, and dispositions necessary to achieve success, contribute to their communities, and advance society. For more information visit www.aurora-institute.org.

SOURCE Aurora Institute

Related Links

http://www.aurora-institute.org

