Aurora Institute Launches Federal Policy Recommendations Calling on Policymakers to Transform K-12 Education

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the goal of transforming the K-12 education system to provide every learner with an engaging, future-focused, and empowering education, the Aurora Institute has today launched its annual federal policy priorities .

The Aurora Institute's federal policy recommendations focus on a set of four policy areas that are key for transforming the nation's K-12 education system to be more innovative, equitable, and effective. Taken together, the policy priorities challenge federal lawmakers and education decision-makers to wield their influence and take advantage of opportunities to disrupt the traditional one-size-fits-all model of K-12 teaching and learning and unleash learning from the confines of place and time. The priorities include:

The Aurora Institute has released a set of federal policy priorities aimed at transforming the K-12 education system. Post this

Transforming systems of assessments Aligning accountability and data systems Supporting out-of-school learning opportunities Supporting innovation and continuous improvement through research and development



"This set of policy recommendations sets the stage for federal policymakers to transform our K-12 system to be future-focused, personalized, and competency-based," said Virgel Hammonds, CEO of the Aurora Institute. "The current one-size-fits all system is designed to rank and sort students, not give every learner the knowledge, skills, and dispositions they need to thrive. Federal policymakers can play a key role in transforming the existing system to be more future-focused. These policy recommendations lay the groundwork for unleashing that innovation."

The Aurora Institute conducts policy analysis and provides recommendations to federal and state legislators and their staff, governors, education agencies, state boards, education leaders, and others to work together with their communities to transform education systems.

Policymakers at all levels are encouraged to contact the Aurora Institute for more information or assistance.

SOURCE Aurora Institute