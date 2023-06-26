Aurora Institute Releases New Publication Exploring Next Gen Credentials and Flexible Learning Pathways

News provided by

Aurora Institute

26 Jun, 2023, 13:02 ET

ARLINGTON, Va., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Aurora Institute, a national nonprofit organization focused on education innovation, released a new publication focused on exploring next generation credentials and flexible learning pathways with generous support from the Stand Together Trust. The publication outlines state policy recommendations aimed at transforming how we document and validate learning both inside and outside of the classroom.

Continue Reading
New report from the Aurora Institute on Next Gen Credentials
New report from the Aurora Institute on Next Gen Credentials

The typical student walks away from their K-12 education with a high school transcript – a laundry list of all of the courses they took in high school and the grades they earned in those classes. But these static documents have never truly captured the full breadth of what a student knows and is able to do upon leaving high school, let alone be helpful for continued learning after. 

"Every learner takes their own path in life, and it doesn't end at high school," said Laurie Gagnon, program director of the CompetencyWorks initiative at the Aurora Institute, and co-author of the report. "Effectively capturing what an individual knows and is able to do over their lifetime of learning requires far more than a traditional high school transcript or diploma. Our new publication seeks to lift up meaningful alternatives to the traditional high school transcript, and examines breakthrough models to transform how we document and validate learning both inside and outside the classroom."

You can download the publication here. Policy makers at all levels are encouraged to contact the Aurora Institute Center for Policy for more information or assistance. 

About the Aurora Institute
The Aurora Institute's mission is to drive the transformation of education systems and accelerate the advancement of breakthrough policies and practices to ensure high-quality learning for all. Aurora is shaping the future of teaching and learning through its work in policy advocacy, research, field-building, and convening. With a national and global view of education innovation, we work on systems change in K-12 education, promote best practices, examine policy barriers, and make recommendations for change to yield improved outcomes for students. Aurora envisions a world in which all people are empowered to attain the knowledge, skills, and dispositions necessary to achieve success, contribute to their communities, and advance society.

SOURCE Aurora Institute

Also from this source

Aurora Institute Symposium 2023 Registration Opening for In-Person Event in Palm Springs, California This Year

Aurora Institute Webinar to Explore NCAA High School Initial-Eligibility Policies

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.