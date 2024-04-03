Aurora Institute Welcomes Anpao Duta Flying Earth and Rebecca Midles to Board of Directors

ARLINGTON, Va., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Aurora Institute, a national education innovation nonprofit organization, announced that it has welcomed two new board members: Anpao Duta Flying Earth, Executive Director of the NACA Inspired Schools Network (NISN), and Rebecca Midles, Vice President of Learning Design at Getting Smart. Flying Earth and Midles both join the board with decades of experience in the education innovation space, and will bring tremendous knowledge, wisdom, and leadership to the organization.

Before serving in his role as Executive Director at NISN, Anpao Duta Flying Earth served as Executive Director of the Native American Community Academy (NACA), a charter school in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Duta assisted in the creation of the charter school and network, and has been instrumental in representing NACA as a premiere example of Indigenous education nationwide that combines academic preparation for higher learning, grounding in culture and identity, and holistic wellness together for community transformation for young people.

As Vice President of Learning at Getting Smart, Rebecca Midles supports and advises schools, districts, and learning organizations on the path forward for education. Known for guiding district level transformation as a leader and a consultant, she has led education innovation in four states–encompassing charter, rural, suburban, and urban contexts–and through multiple perspectives: as a teacher, site leader, district leader, and board member.

"Duta and Rebecca each bring incredible wisdom, equity-centered hearts, and deep experience in the education innovation space, and will be tremendous assets to our Board," said Virgel Hammonds, CEO of the Aurora Institute. "We feel so humbled and honored to have them guiding and leading the organization at this time."

"We could not be more thrilled to be welcoming Duta and Rebecca to the Aurora Institute Board," said Tom Rooney, board chair of the Aurora Institute. "Duta and Rebecca each bring unmatched vision around education innovation. We are ecstatic to have them on board."

SOURCE Aurora Institute