Aurora Introduces Innovative Cannabis Oil Range to Meet Diverse Patient Needs in Australia

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB

Canada's Leading Medical Cannabis Company and MedReleaf Australia Launch New Oil

Products for Enhanced Patient Care Options

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Aurora Cannabis Inc., (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB) – the Canadian based global leader in medical cannabis, in conjunction with MedReleaf Australia, is pleased to announce an enhanced product range of premium medical cannabis oil in Australia. This expansion reinforces Aurora's dedication to providing high-quality, innovative cannabis solutions to patients around the world. Now available for physicians to prescribe, the new cannabis oils include a variety of cannabinoid ratios to suit diverse patient needs.

The newly launched cannabis oil products include Aurora THC 25 (Sativa) in a 30mL bottle, Aurora THC 25 (Indica) in a 30mL bottle, Aurora 12.5:12.5 oil in a 30mL bottle, Aurora 50:50 oil in a 30mL bottle, and Aurora 10:100 oil in a 30mL bottle. Each formulation offers varying cannabinoid ratios to support personalized treatment options for patients.

"We are thrilled to bring this enhanced range of cannabis oil products to the Australian market," said Andre Jerome, Executive Vice President, Global Business Development at Aurora. "Our mission is to offer healthcare providers and their patients a broader selection of treatment options that meet their various medical needs. By expanding our product portfolio, we continue to demonstrate our commitment to advancing patient care through high-quality, science-driven cannabis solutions."

The newly available oils are developed and manufactured at Aurora's Canadian TGA and EU GMP certified facility, add to the expanding lineup with increased cannabinoid variety. The new products allow Doctors to tailor treatments more precisely, enhancing patient care. These offerings are another step forward in MedReleaf Australia's mission to expand access to quality medical cannabis options for patients across the country.

Key features of Aurora's new cannabis oil products include:

Comprehensive Cannabinoid Profiles: Designed to provide targeted and effective relief with a variety of THC and CBD ratios.

Designed to provide targeted and effective relief with a variety of THC and CBD ratios. High Standards of Quality and Safety: Manufactured in TGA-GMP certified facilities, adhering to rigorous quality control measures.

Manufactured in TGA-GMP certified facilities, adhering to rigorous quality control measures. Broad Selection: Wide range of unique oil formulations, allowing for customized patient care.

For additional information, healthcare professionals are encouraged to contact MedReleaf Australia's clinical support team or visit their website: www.medreleafaustralia.com.au.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora is opening the world to cannabis, serving both the medical and consumer markets across Canada, Europe, Australia and South America. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis, dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's adult- use brand portfolio includes Aurora Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, Tasty's, Being and Greybeard. Medical cannabis brands include MedReleaf, CanniMed, Aurora and Whistler Medical Marijuana Co, as well as international brands, Pedanios, Bidiol, IndiMed and CraftPlant. Aurora also has a controlling interest in Bevo Farms Ltd., North America's leading supplier of propagated agricultural plants. Driven by science and innovation, and with a focus on high-quality cannabis products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, wellness and adult recreational markets wherever they are launched. Learn more at www.auroramj.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Aurora's Common Shares trade on the NASDAQ and TSX under the symbol "ACB".

About MedReleaf Australia

MedReleaf Australia is a subsidiary of Aurora Cannabis Inc., established in 2016. MedReleaf is licensed by the Australian Federal Government's Office of Drug Control (ODC) to cultivate and manufacture medical cannabis. MedReleaf also has licenses to import, export and wholesale medical cannabis. Its wholly owned subsidiary in New Zealand also has a Medicinal Cannabis Supply Licence issued by the New Zealand Ministry of Health. MedReleaf Australia is backed by more than 50 combined years of pharmaceutical and healthcare expertise, is driven by Research and Development. An asset-lean distinct business positioned to take advantage of a rapidly growing market, built to service the Australian and New Zealand medical industries including doctors, pharmacists, and patients.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expansion of the Company's product portfolio in the Australian market and associated benefits, and the Company's continued commitment to advancing patient care and expanding access to medical cannabis globally.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Forward looking information or statements contained in this news release have been developed based on assumptions management considers to be reasonable. Material factors or assumptions involved in developing forward-looking statements include, without limitation, publicly available information from governmental sources as well as from market research and industry analysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of this industry which the Company believes to be reasonable. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances could cause actual events, results, level of activity, performance, prospects, opportunities or achievements to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to retain key personnel, the ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support growth, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the continued quality of our products, customer experience and retention, the development of third party government and non-government consumer sales channels, management's estimates of consumer demand in Canada and in jurisdictions where the Company exports, expectations of future results and expenses, the risk of successful integration of acquired business and operations (with respect to the Transaction and more generally with respect to future acquisitions), management's estimation that SG&A will grow only in proportion of revenue growth, the ability to expand and maintain distribution capabilities, the impact of competition, the general impact of financial market conditions, the yield from cannabis growing operations, product demand, changes in prices of required commodities, competition, and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry, epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises and other risks, uncertainties and factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information from dated June 20, 2024 (the "AIF") and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and filed with and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . The Company cautions that the list of risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

SOURCE Aurora Cannabis Inc.