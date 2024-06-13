Aurora Labs LOCI - the first AI Advisor Engineer with advanced prompting capabilities for software development

LOCI 2.0 extends the capabilities of GitHub Copilot. After coding with or without a Copilot-like tool, LOCI 2.0 advises on quality, reliability, and compatibility issues enabling the developers and testers to meet the defined KPIs. Deployed in highly demanding industries, such as Automotive, LOCI 2.0 features are compatible with the highest-quality processes for critical safety software projects.

LOCI is equipped with Aurora Labs LCLM, a Large Code Language model, that analyzes software artifacts and transforms complicated information into meaningful insights. Unlike existing Large Language Models, LOCI 2.0 tokenizers are more productive and efficient because they are x1000 smaller and have reinvented the vocabulary and pipeline training using only 6 GPUs. LOCI trained on real-time tracing of different systems-on-chip, starting in early 2017, and created billions of ASM tokens. LOCI has been trained on more than 5 billion lines of code in various languages, such as C and C++. The advanced model has an error prediction mechanism to ensure maximum model quality.

The cutting-edge AI Advisor brings transformative capabilities to software development. LOCI predicts the impact of project branching on software behavior, compares integration efforts of different pull requests, and detects dead code while providing evidence of SW behavior deviations for root-cause analysis, even without access to the source code. LOCI identifies cloned code across multiple repositories, creating a clear view of current and older systems for maintenance. This helps developers and testers understand system functionality and dependencies.

LOCI identifies the parts of the code that have changed to simplify the software update file creation and installation, ensuring seamless software updates. These features empower developers, testers, and IT managers to enhance software reliability, quality, and performance of over-the-air (OTA) updates. LOCI 2.0 creates software binary images and delta files for updates, improving system stability and compatibility, reducing data size, extending storage life, and minimizing device downtime for software updates. LOCI assists with recommendations for the risk management of SW updates by providing predictive insights into compatibility and performance degradation issues when introducing new and updated code or images.

The LOCI Advisor Engineer brings attention to deviations in the running software that are invaluable to intrusion detection systems. Suspicious software activity creates deviations in the software behavior that LOCI identifies using a behavioral software protection signature while continuously monitoring the software during the lifecycle of the project.

"Aurora Labs started this journey seven years ago, using natural language processing (NLP) to understand machine codes. We've reached a significant milestone by incorporating a transformer model, adding proprietary layers, and reinventing tokenizers and vocabulary. This sets the stage for a future where software engineering goes beyond traditional limits, improving capabilities and smoothly integrating with the latest technologies to boost software quality and reliability," said Zohar Fox, CEO of Aurora Labs.

Thomas Schneid, Senior Director of Software, Partnership & Ecosystem Management at Infineon Technologies, reflected on their experience: "LOCI 2.0 is designed for software engineers and impressively supports complex software systems. Improving system quality, reliability, and compatibility are our main takeaways from the impactful data provided by LOCI 2.0. As a leader in automotive semiconductors, we are very happy to offer our AURIX™ TC4x family of microcontrollers (MCUs) with LOCI 2.0. This innovative solution will empower automotive manufacturers to deliver safer, more reliable vehicles and enhance performance throughout the vehicle's lifetime."

As Aurora Labs gears up for the full launch of LOCI 2.0 in Q4 of 2024, a special early access offer of free licenses is available for the first batch of users in the Visual Studio and GitHub stores. Further information on LOCI 2.0 is available on www.loci-dev.com and for embedded systems on the Infineon website.

A LOCI 2.0 technical preview will be showcased for the first time at Automobil-Elektronik Kongress in Ludwigsburg, Germany on June 17-18.

About Aurora Labs

Aurora Labs is pioneering the use of AI and Software Intelligence to solve the challenges of software development. Aurora Labs brings Lines-of-Code Intelligence™ (LOCI) to the entire software lifecycle, from development to testing, integration, quality control, continuous certification, and over-the-air software updates. Aurora Labs focuses on complex software engineering projects including embedded systems and software-defined vehicles.

Aurora Labs, founded in 2016, has raised $97m and has been granted 100 patents. Aurora Labs is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in Germany, North Macedonia, the US, and Japan.

www.auroralabs.com

www.loci-dev.com

