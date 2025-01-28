Aurora Pharmaceutical Appoints Stephanie Hastings as Director of Marketing

NORTHFIELD, Minn., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurora Pharmaceutical, a leading manufacturer of animal health products, is excited to announce the appointment of Stephanie Hastings as its new Director of Marketing. Hastings will lead the company's marketing strategy, brand development, and communication initiatives to further Aurora Pharmaceutical's commitment to providing innovative solutions for animal health and wellness.

With over 15 years of experience in communications, public relations, and marketing, Hastings brings a wealth of expertise in building impactful brand strategies and driving business growth. Her professional background spans industries, including highly regulated health and wellness as well as agriculture, making her a perfect fit for Aurora Pharmaceutical's mission and vision.

"I am thrilled to join Aurora Pharmaceutical and contribute to their success in the animal health industry," said Hastings. "Aurora is known for its dedication to innovation and quality, and I look forward to driving marketing initiatives that further enhance the company's presence and value to customers."

Hastings is also a trained anthropologist with a unique perspective on understanding customer behavior and fostering brand loyalty. Her innovative approach to marketing emphasizes authenticity, community engagement, and delivering measurable results.

"We are delighted to welcome Stephanie to Aurora Pharmaceutical," said Dr. Mike Strobel, CEO. "Her strategic insight and dynamic leadership will be instrumental as we continue to expand our reach and strengthen our position in the animal health market."

In her new role, Hastings will oversee the development and execution of marketing strategies designed to enhance brand awareness, streamline communication efforts, and support Aurora Pharmaceutical's growth goals.

About Aurora Pharmaceutical: Aurora Pharmaceutical is a leading manufacturer and distributor of animal health products dedicated to improving the well-being of animals. Headquartered in Northfield, Minnesota, the company offers a wide range of products designed to meet the needs of veterinarians, livestock producers, and pet owners. With a commitment to quality and innovation, Aurora Pharmaceutical is trusted by customers nationwide. For more information, visit AuroraPharmaceutical.com

SOURCE Aurora Pharmaceutical Inc