Aurora Secures EU Community Plant Variety Rights for Two Proprietary Cannabis Varieties

European grant advances Aurora's unparalleled leadership in cannabis genetics, enhancing its position as a leading medical cannabis company

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian-based leading global medical cannabis company, today announces that it has been granted community plant variety rights by the EU's Community Plant Variety Office for two of its proprietary cannabis varieties. This achievement further strengthens the company's intellectual property portfolio and reinforces its commitment to innovation and cannabis genetics excellence.

Bred in Canada through Aurora's advanced breeding and phenotyping programs, the company has been granted plant variety rights to Cannabis sativa L varieties named SOT20R07-007 (known as Farm Gas™) and ACB21T044 (known as Sourdough™). These varieties and their traits are the result of the company's research expertise and rigorous scientific standards. Both cultivars are recognized for their strong patient and consumer appeal – including high potency and desirable aromas and bud structure – as well as for their consistency, and strong performance traits. Farm Gas™ and Sourdough™ are core products available to medical patients in Germany, Poland, UK, Canada, and Australia.

"Being granted Community Plant Variety Rights in the EU is a direct recognition of the exceptional cannabis genetics work underway at our preeminent Aurora Coast R&D facility that is unmatched in its level of excellence," said Lana Culley, VP of Innovation and International Operations for Aurora. "This protection not only strengthens Aurora's global genetics portfolio, but also ensures that our high-quality, differentiated varieties can consistently reach patients and consumers worldwide. Aurora remains committed to advancing our unique breeding program and developing genetics that set new standards in cannabis cultivation."

Community Plant Variety Rights, give Aurora exclusive control over the commercial production and sale of these varieties throughout the European Union's 27 member states for the duration of the protection period. Obtaining these rights in the EU, as well as existing rights in Canada and other territories, enables Aurora to commercialize the company's cultivars globally while protecting investments in science and innovation. Aurora's cultivars are grown in our own network of cultivation sites, as well as grown by partners and licensees around the world.

Aurora's robust genetics platform underpins its global medical cannabis leadership and supports the company's ability to deliver consistent, reliable, and premium products. The protection of these varieties enhances Aurora's competitive position in Europe, a fast-moving and highly valuable region to the company.

Aurora is Opening the World to Cannabis™, serving both the medical and consumer markets across Canada, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis, dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's adult-use brand portfolio includes Drift®, San Raf®, Daily Special™, Tasty's™, Being® and Greybeard®. Medical cannabis brands include MedReleaf®, CanniMed®, Aurora® and Whistler Medical Marijuana Corporation®, as well as international brands, Pedanios®, IndiMed™ and CraftPlant™. Aurora also has a controlling interest in Bevo Farms Ltd., North America's leading supplier of propagated agricultural plants. Driven by science and innovation, and with a focus on high-quality cannabis products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, wellness and adult recreational markets wherever they are launched. Learn more at www.auroramj.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the community plant variety rights granted to the Company by the EU's Community Plant Variety Office for two of its proprietary cannabis varieties and the associated benefits, including the strengthening of Aurora's global genetics portfolio, the Company's ability to commercialize its cultivars globally while protecting investments in science and innovation, and the enhancement of Aurora's competitive position in Europe; as well as statements regarding the Company's continued commitment to innovation and cannabis genetics excellence, the Company's global medical cannabis leadership and the Company's ability to deliver consistent, reliable, and premium products.

