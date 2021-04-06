Aurora Solar Hits 5 Millionth Solar Project Designed

"We are excited to be building the platform that enables the industry's growth, and to help the industry transition to digital tools and processes," said Samuel Adeyemo, Co-Founder of Aurora Solar. "We saw a seismic shift in how the solar industry did business in light of the pandemic. Companies focused on remote processes for solar design and sales, and more aggressively promoted storage as a way to achieve resiliency."

Aurora, the industry's leading software for solar and storage, began eight years ago with an idea that well-built digital tools could solve a number of common pain points for solar professionals. Fast forward to today, the software company has streamlined and reduced the time required to design and sell distributed solar projects from weeks to just a few minutes, saving solar companies money and helping them grow their businesses.

Aurora Solar has built a singular platform that can easily and accurately determine how many solar panels will fit on a property, forecast how much energy the solar system will produce and how many batteries are needed for backup power, and calculate how much money the client will save by switching to solar.

Momentum Solar, one of the leading residential solar contractors in the U.S., has been using Aurora for over three years, and attributes the software for their ability to significantly reduce the amount of time spent from lead generation to design and sale.

"The ability to import clear high-resolution satellite imagery, match it to LIDAR, and place panels on the home has not only given us the ability to design efficiently, but also be confident that we are providing the customer a detailed representation of what is going on on-site without traveling there," said Alex Chelius, Proposals Manager at Momentum Solar. "This is crucial for us because without Aurora, our design process would be dramatically different and much more costly."

About Aurora Solar Inc.

Aurora Solar is a fast growing technology company that enables solar professionals to remotely design and sell solar and storage projects. Aurora Solar was named Rising Star Company by S&P Global Platts in 2020. To date, over 5 million solar projects have been designed in Aurora globally. For more information, visit www.aurorasolar.com and follow us on Twitter @AuroraSolarInc.

Press Contact:

Sunny Wang

https://www.aurorasolar.com/

SOURCE Aurora Solar Inc.