Aurore Nicaud Appointed Co-Chair of ABA's International Litigation & Dispute Resolution Committee

MIAMI, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurore Nicaud, FCIArb, International Arbitration of counsel at Greenberg Traurig, P.A., has been appointed co-chair of the American Bar Association (ABA)'s International Litigation & Dispute Resolution Committee.

The committee provides an easily accessible platform for U.S. and international lawyers to collaborate on issues involving cross-border litigation and alternative dispute resolution. The committee serves as a forum for advocates in the United States and around the world to learn from one another, publish scholarly works, speak on timely topics, disseminate breaking news, address emerging case law, and comment on proposed legislation.

Nicaud focuses her practice on the construction and energy sectors in the United States, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. She represents owners and developers of large infrastructure and energy projects, both in transactional and dispute resolution capacities, by assisting her clients throughout the entire project spectrum, commencing at project conception, continuing through project management, and resolving construction-related disputes. She has represented clients in arbitral tribunals around the world, including before the International Chamber of Commerce, the London Court of International Arbitration, the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes, and the International Centre for Dispute Resolution.

About Greenberg Traurig's International Arbitration Practice: Greenberg Traurig's International Arbitration Practice assists clients in navigating international conflicts, whether conducting high-stakes litigation or transnational arbitration, enforcing foreign judgments and arbitral awards, or designing creative procedures and contract provisions to minimize disputes or resolve them as efficiently as possible.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP