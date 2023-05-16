Aurory Releases Prologue for Adventures

Adventures Prologue introduced as foundation for the gaming universe set to expand over the coming years

MONTREAL, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurory, a flagship game in the Solana ecosystem, today announced the release of the Prologue to Adventures, the first major milestone in the game's lifeplan. Beginning today, players who currently own an Aurorian (Aurory NFT) will be able to access the Prologue, with the game publicly available to all later this summer. The Prologue is meant to act as a foundation that will allow the game to grow and scale efficiently for years to come.

Jon Campeau, Executive Producer & Head of Production at Aurory, commented on today's news: "This is a huge step for Adventures and we're excited for players to finally experience the game. It's been a colossal amount of effort to get to where we are. The Prologue sets the stage for what is to come, and we've made sure the foundation is strong before continuing on this path."

Through the Adventures Prologue, players will experience their first taste of Blanche, a village hidden deep in the snowy mountains of Tokane, a critical location to the entire Adventures story. Speed Blitz will be one of the main attractions of the village, where travelers can take part in 1v1 "Automated Pokemon-style" battles. In order to participate in a Speed Blitz duel, players will need to connect with an NPC (non playable character), who will be waiting to challenge their abilities in battle, and can then select a set amount of $AURY to wager on the outcome of the battle.

The NPCs are highly motivated to achieve glory and would like nothing more than to prevent players from climbing up the leaderboards. They consist of two teams – Team Bull and Team Bear. Team Bull is made up of Neftie aficionados, risk takers, and thrill seekers. Members of Team Bear play it safe, but are tough and tactical in their approach.

Players for the first time will have the pleasure of meeting Kitty, an Aurorian of particular distinction, who seems to know much, much more than most, and will have an opportunity to earn their way into Kitty's favor. Moving north of the main plaza in the village, players will also come across the Incubator, which can be utilized in-game or triggered remotely via the heliOS dashboard to hatch Neftie Eggs.

The main plaza in Blanche will be a central place where Aurorians meet, dance, and chill. In response to community requests, a chat box has been added to allow players to familiarize themselves with others in-game, and interact with friends. Additionally, players will find multiple kiosks in the main plaza that can be interacted with. A swap kiosk will allow players to directly swap SOL and USDC for $AURY, and a marketplace kiosk will enable players to purchase or sell Nefties, and other items like eggs, and cosmetics, without having to leave the game.

"The future is bright for Aurory and its dedicated community – it holds so much more than what is currently presented in The Prologue. Our dream is for it to grow and evolve into a light MMO experience as the narrative develops, and we look forward to seeing its expansion in the coming years," added Stephan Carmignani, Creative Director for Aurory.

To explore Adventures, please visit: https://app.aurory.io/adventures

About Aurory

Aurory is a next generation entertainment franchise. It's anchored in innovative gaming experiences while incubating exciting narrative content designed to span comics, animation, film, TV, social engagement and consumer products. Aurory is a worldwide brand that enables players, fans and participants to experience real ownership perks in-game, across platforms, and IRL. The team proudly boasts one of the most experienced executive and development suites in blockchain gaming, with dozens of talents from the gaming and cryptocurrency industries, including many former employees from Ubisoft, Electronic Arts, and other well-known studios.

For additional information, please visit: https://aurory.io/

