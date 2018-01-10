Auros Knowledge Systems to Participate in NSRP Research Project

Auros Knowledge Systems will play a vital role in the project, along with Conrad Shipyard LLC, Bollinger Shipyards, Fincantieri Marinette Marine, General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, SSI-ShipConstructor Software, Hepinstall Consulting Group, and Dlugokecki Consulting.

"This project is poised to change the paradigm of how the shipbuilding industry consumes technical knowledge. Strengthening our knowledge transfer capability will reduce complexity and increase first time quality of the ship design process," said Lisa Elles, President of Hepinstall Consulting Group.

A key element in the NSRP project is the Auros Knowledge Systems technology (Auros). The role of the Auros system is to ensure that relevant knowledge and information is readily available in a "digestible" format at the exact time the engineer needs it, providing more efficient and effective design decisions and engineering activities.

"Provisioning knowledge in the ship design process will fundamentally change the way shipyards capture, store, maintain, update, provision, and apply relevant knowledge going forward," said Greg Burek, Director of Emerging Accounts at Auros Knowledge Systems. "As a result, the shipyards will experience significant efficiency and quality improvements across their future projects."

Through this project, shipyards will improve first-time quality and accuracy of engineering, while reducing non-value added time currently experienced by engineers researching, retrieving and vetting usable information.

"The complexity of technical information facing today's ship designer has moved beyond our ability to efficiently consume the knowledge," said Victoria Dlugokecki, P.E. "This project takes a big step forward to directly respond to this challenge by creating a new industry capability that structures and provisions the right information to the right individual, at the right time."

A significant part of the project will be the development of a smart connector between Auros and the ShipConstructor CAD system, an important add to the list of existing Auros CAD connectors. This Auros-ShipConstructor connector will provision technical knowledge automatically to the engineer and CAD designer within the engineering design process, where it will directly influence and assess real-time design activity.

"With ShipConstructor software, SSI prides itself on providing modelers with a powerful tool to enable efficient ship construction. The NSRP Knowledge Provisioning project is an extension of this concept," says Pat Roberts, Director of Operations for SSI USA. "Not only will it increase efficiency and quality in the yard, it will make the design and engineering phase itself more productive."

For more information about the selected NSRP project, visit http://aurosks.com/auros-participation-in-the-nsrp-research-project/.

