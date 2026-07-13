Aurra Markets Strengthens MENA Presence Following Money Expo Abu Dhabi 2026

ABU DHABI, UAE, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurra Markets, a global multi-asset CFD brokerage, concluded its diamond sponsorship and participation at Money Expo Abu Dhabi 2026. Held at the ADNEC Centre from the 8th to the 9th of July, the financial exhibition served as a primary platform for the broker to connect directly with retail traders, institutional partners, and financial leaders across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Showcasing Institutional-Grade Liquidity at Money Expo

Aurra Markets at Money Expo Abu Dhabi 2026

In a digital financial landscape, Aurra Markets continues to prioritize face-to-face engagement. The broker's presence at Booth 33 highlighted its focus on clear communication between traders and their brokerage provider. By facilitating transparent interactions, the Aurra Markets team provided attendees with factual data regarding its institutional-grade liquidity and low-latency trading infrastructure. Establishing a physical presence remains a core part of the company's operations, allowing the executive team to understand complex client needs and support a stable trading environment.

Expanding the Aurra Markets Affiliate and Refer a Friend Partnership Programmes

A core focus of the two-day exhibition was the expansion of the Aurra Markets Partnership Programmes. Engaging with financial professionals, the executive team detailed the operational framework of both the Refer a Friend initiative and the Aurra Affiliate Programme. These programmes provide partners with dedicated account support, transparent real-time reporting, and structured CPA and rebate models. By lowering operational barriers for prospective partners, Aurra Markets is building a collaborative network that supports sustained mutual growth.

Live Demonstrations of the Aurra Wallet

The event featured live demonstrations of the Aurra Wallet. This unified funding system bridges fiat and digital assets, allowing clients to manage deposits and withdrawals efficiently. Integrating this technology reduces banking delays and provides faster market access.

Aurra Markets 2026: Continued Global Expansion

The strong engagement at ADNEC supports the brokerage's strategic vision for continued expansion across key global financial hubs. By maintaining a physical presence in the MENA region, Aurra Markets plans to scale its operations and trading services to support a growing base of international clients.

About Aurra Markets

Aurra Global Markets Limited is authorized and regulated by the Mauritius Financial Services Commission (FSC) under License No. GB25204837. Aurra Markets provides a global community of traders with the direct infrastructure and technical resources needed to operate in dynamic financial markets. For more information, visit www.aurra.markets.

SOURCE Aurra Markets