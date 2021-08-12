Aurum Labs Receives CDPHE Certification and is Poised to be the First DEA Registered Cannabis & Hemp Testing Laboratory in the Nation

DURANGO, Colo., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurum Labs (https://aurum-labs.com/) is now certified by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) to conduct hemp compliance testing for manufactured industrial hemp products and is in the final stages of Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) registration. ISO Accredited and a leader in cannabis and hemp testing since 2014, Aurum Labs is expected to be the first testing lab to be both DEA registered and Colorado State Certified.

Aurum Labs

"Aurum has always been at the forefront of cannabis and hemp testing. We strive to meet and exceed the requirements of the state, ISO, and the federal government by innovating quickly," says Aurum's Owner and Lab Director Luke Mason. "Being nimble makes it possible for us to get certified by the state while simultaneously working our way through DEA registration."

The CDPHE's Industrial Hemp Lab Certification is the first of its kind for any state and Aurum Labs is one of only two CDPHE Certified Hemp Testing Labs in the nation. Colorado is requiring industrial hemp manufacturers and wholesalers to conduct a robust suite of compliance tests that includes potency, microbial contaminants, pesticides, heavy metals, residual solvents, and mycotoxins. This panel of tests is required for industrial hemp products intended for human consumption which is anything ingested or applied topically. Aurum Labs adheres to the most stringent hemp testing lab standards in the nation.

The process to become DEA registered poses additional challenges because of Aurum Labs' classification as a Colorado Marijuana Testing Facility. With Schedule I substances on premises, Aurum had to postpone DEA inspection to avoid potential criminal charges and is now navigating a more rigorous registration process.

Current DEA registered labs received approval because they were either new to cannabis and hemp testing or they recently opened a new location without Schedule I substances already on site. Registering operational labs with cannabis samples on site has forced the DEA to redesign how they register existing labs, putting Aurum at the center of this groundbreaking development.

"The CDPHE hemp testing requirements are the most extensive in the nation and we are excited to provide this quality of testing to the national market ahead of federal regulations," says Liz Mason, Aurum Labs' Director of Operations. "I believe that our DEA registration will be a testament to our commitment to the hemp industry. We want to continue to provide comprehensive compliance testing to an industry that is still managing risk in a turbulent legal environment."

About Aurum:

Aurum Labs is one of the most experienced analytical cannabis and hemp testing laboratories in the country. Aurum provides fast, accurate and affordable results with outstanding customer service. Aurum's commitment to integrity and consumer safety set Aurum apart from other labs and clients receive an honest, collaborative approach to testing.

Learn more at https://aurum-labs.com/

Media Contact:

Rachel Frederico

Aurum Labs

970-422-1867 X1

[email protected]

SOURCE Aurum Labs