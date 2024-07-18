Aurus Integrates Paze for Easy, Convenient Online Checkout Option for Retailers

Wakefern Food Corp.'s Supermarket Banners, ShopRite and The Fresh Grocer, among the first group of retailers making Paze SM available for online checkout via Aurus

BOSTON and NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurus, Inc., a leading provider of payment processing solutions, announced a partnership with Early Warning Services, LLC to integrate a new online checkout solution Paze SM, into their payment platform. Wakefern Food Corp., the nation's largest retailer-owned cooperative, is among the first group of retailers using the Aurus platform to begin offering their online shoppers the quick and convenient Paze checkout option.

Aurus Inc. easily integrates with Paze, a comprehensive and user-friendly online checkout solution that meets the needs of consumers when shopping online. Paze combines a customer's eligible debit and credit cards into a single digital wallet and eliminates manual card entry, with no third-party app to download. Paze transactions are tokenized, bringing added security to transactions because the actual card number is not shared with merchants. Using an intuitive interface, Paze empowers consumers to navigate the online checkout process with ease and convenience.

"With online shopper expectations higher than ever, Paze offers convenient option purchasing and provides a streamlined checkout process for eligible customers,'' said Rishi Soni, vice president, Client Relations, at Aurus, Inc., the unified payments platform provider. "We are confident that by enabling Paze acceptance for retailers using our platform, we're continuing to enhance the e-commerce experience with easy and embedded options to purchase without sacrificing security or service."

Paze was designed with merchants -- and their consumers -- in mind, ultimately helping to solve key pain points in e-commerce. Key features include:

Simplified checkout: Paze provides an innovative checkout experience that helps ensure smooth transactions without the need for manual entry of full card numbers or a Paze username and password to reduce errors and abandoned shopping carts.





Paze provides an innovative checkout experience that helps ensure smooth transactions without the need for manual entry of full card numbers or a Paze username and password to reduce errors and abandoned shopping carts. Access to over 150 million cards with Paze: More than 150 million eligible credit and debit cards from participating banks and credit unions will be available to transact with Paze- authorized merchants at the time of general availability launch.





More than 150 million eligible credit and debit cards from participating banks and credit unions will be available to transact with Paze- authorized merchants at the time of general availability launch. Opportunity to join the future of online retail: For simplified checkouts, Paze offers the quick and convenient online shopping experience consumers seek, while aiming to help businesses reduce cart abandonment.

"Paze provides merchants and their customers a better online checkout experience," said Catherine Murchie, head of operations, Paze. "By including Paze as an online checkout option, Wakefern Food Corp. supermarkets can optimize e-commerce payments and make online purchases even easier for their customers."

Paze is available as an online checkout option to Wakefern's supermarket banners, ShopRite and The Fresh Grocer locations, that collectively serve millions of customers each week throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland.

About Aurus

Aurus is a leading provider of payment processing platforms. The company offers a variety of unified commerce platforms for businesses of all sizes, including in-store, digital wallets and online payment processing. Aurus is committed to providing its customers with the best possible payment processing experience.

The Aurus omni-commerce payment platform accepts myriad payment types, including all leading credit card brands, private-label credit cards, and gift cards. In addition to ACH payment services and digital wallets, the versatile platform supports Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) payments, crypto-currency, and industry-specific payment options such as Fleet, FSA, and EBT for food stamps and/or cash benefits. For more information, please visit www.aurusinc.com

About Wakefern

From a small, local cooperative that began with eight grocery store owners, Wakefern Food Corp. has grown into the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States. Founded in 1946, the cooperative comprises nearly 50 member families who today independently own and operate 365 supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, and Fairway Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.wakefern.com .

About Paze

Paze is a reimagined online checkout solution that banks and credit unions offer to consumers and merchants, combining all eligible debit and credit cards into a single wallet and eliminating manual card entry. Solving long-standing challenges in e-commerce, Paze provides an easy experience for consumers and merchants alike. At general availability, more than 150 million debit and credit cards will be available to consumers for making online purchases. To learn more about Paze, visit www.paze.com. Paze is operated by Early Warning Services, LLC, an innovator in financial and risk management solutions.

Paze and the Paze related marks are wholly owned by Early Warning Services, LLC and are used herein under license.

