BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurzen is presenting its portable entertainment lineup at Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona, featuring the ZIP series and BOOM audio projectors. Built for flexible, on-the-go use, the products combine portability, ease, and performance.

ZIP Series: Pocket-Sized Projection, Anywhere You Want It

The ZIP Cyber Edition and standard ZIP models fold into a pocket-ready design while projecting at any angle, including ceilings. No wires or WiFi are needed—just unfold and watch at home, outdoors, or on the move.

Aurzen brings pocket-sized projection and immersive audio to MWC 2026

Accessories expand versatility: the CastPlay Pro Wireless USB-C Dongle enables seamless casting; the MagPlay Dual-Sided Mount adjusts 360° and attaches to glass, mirrors, desks, or works independently with devices like MagSafe iPhones; and the PowerPlay 3-in-1 Projector Stand adds adjustable height and a 10,000mAh battery.

BOOM mini & BOOM air: Compact Size, Elevated Sound

Both models feature Google TV for streaming. BOOM mini has dual 10W Dolby Audio speakers with VibeBass™ for deeper, dynamic bass sound. BOOM air is lightweight, Type-C powered, and designed for quick, portable use.

MWC 2026 Special Offers

From March 2 (CET), limited-time deals are available on Aurzen's website in the US, EU, UK, and Canada: ZIP series up to $150 OFF, BOOM mini up to 30% OFF, BOOM air up to 35% OFF.

Visitors can also experience Aurzen's SGS-certified projectors in person at Booth 5K11, Hall 5, Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, enjoying the true performance of each model without exaggerated claims.

About Aurzen

Aurzen is a global innovator in smart projection technology. By combining advanced optical engineering with intuitive software and user-focused design, Aurzen delivers products that bring big-screen experiences to any space. The company pioneered the world's first Tri-Fold Truly Portable Projector, ZIP, and its designs have been recognized with multiple international awards, including the iF Design Award, G-Mark Award, and IDEA Award. All Aurzen products are SGS-certified in accordance with ANSI/ISO 21118 standards, ensuring transparent, accurately measured brightness with no exaggerated claims.

