Aurzen Launches EAZZE D1 MAX -- The World's First Ultra-Bright Projector with the Upgraded Google TV

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurzen today unveiled the EAZZE D1 MAX, the world's first ultra-bright projector powered by Android TV OS 14.0 with built-in the upgraded Google TV. Featuring 1000 ANSI lumens of SGS-certified brightness, Dolby Audio, MEMC motion compensation, and fully automatic image adjustment, the EAZZE D1 MAX delivers a cinematic viewing experience that is brighter, smarter, and more immersive than ever.

Aurzen EAZZE D1 MAX

Powered by Android TV OS 14.0 with built-in Google TV, the EAZZE D1 MAX gives users instant access to more than 10,000 apps and 800 free TV channels, including Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video. With built-in Google Assistant and Google Cast, it delivers a complete home-theater experience without the need for an external TV stick.

The projector delivers true 1000 ANSI lumens certified by SGS, with Full HD 1080p and HDR10 for sharp detail and lifelike color up to 120 inches. Its MEMC technology ensures ultra-smooth, blur-free motion, ideal for sports and movies, while dual 10W speakers with Dolby Audio provide balanced, immersive sound.

The EAZZE D1 MAX offers effortless everyday use with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 for faster, more stable streaming. Its One-Click Dust Removal keeps the optical engine clean for clearer images and longer lifespan, while Energy-Saving Mode helps reduce power consumption during idle periods.

Pricing & Availability

The Aurzen EAZZE D1 MAX is available starting Nov. 12, 2025 on Amazon.com at a suggested retail price of $499.99 USD, with a limited-time $150 coupon available. For additional information, please visit Aurzen Official Website.

Quick Specs

System: Android TV OS 14.0 with built-in Google TV

Brightness: 1000 ANSI Lumens

Resolution: 1080p Full HD

Motion: MEMC Motion Compensation

Setup: Auto Focus / Auto Keystone / One-Click Dust Removal

About Aurzen

Aurzen is a global innovator in smart projection technology. By combining advanced optical engineering with intuitive software and user-focused design, Aurzen delivers products that bring big-screen experiences to any space. The company pioneered the world's first Tri-Fold Truly Portable Projector, ZIP, and its designs have been recognized with multiple international awards, including the iF Design Award, Red Dot Award, G-Mark Award, and IDEA Award.

SOURCE Aurzen Official