IRVINE, Calif., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurzen today kickstarted its "Big Summer Moments" campaign, inviting football fans to enjoy this season's biggest moments in a bigger and more immersive way. Combining effortless streaming, intelligent automation, and portable big-screen viewing, the event spotlights smart projectors ideal for match days, movie nights, and shared home entertainment with limited-time discounts of up to 40% off.

Aurzen Makes the Moments Even Bigger This Summer with Smart Projectors for Big Game Viewing

Leading the lineup is the EAZZE D1 MAX, the world's first ultra-bright projector powered by Android TV OS 14.0 with the latest Google TV. Featuring 1000 ANSI lumens of SGS-certified brightness, Dolby Audio, MEMC motion compensation, and fully automatic image adjustment, it delivers a flawless viewing experience with minimal setup. American fans can now secure this flagship model on Amazon for $279.98—a 20% savings from its $349.99 list price.

The BOOM mini is an all-in-one Google TV projector delivering native 1080p clarity, 500 ANSI lumens, a dedicated Kids Mode, and access to over 10,000 apps. Now upgraded with Aurzen's proprietary VibeBass™ Audio Technology—featuring dual symmetrical speakers, four passive acoustic modules, and an AI-tuned DSP with Impact Sync—it packs deep, stadium-like bass without the muddy boom. Don't wait to upgrade: U.S. buyers can snap up this game-changing sound for a massive 34% off at $229.98, while U.K. shoppers instantly save over £112 at £237.48. For European fans, this feature-packed powerhouse represents an unbeatable value at just €279.97.

Aurzen is also spotlighting the EAZZE D1R, powered by Roku TV, America's No. 1 streaming platform. With hundreds of streaming channels built in, 1080p Full HD projection, and dual 5W speakers with Dolby Audio, D1R delivers a true all-in-one home entertainment experience for living rooms, bedrooms, and outdoor viewing. In the U.S., the EAZZE D1R will be available for just $119.99 starting May 20. In the U.K., it is set to launch on June 1 as the first Roku TV Smart Projector to bring the platform's full streaming experience to British homes, including local apps like BBC iPlayer and ITVX—slated for an exceptional promo price of just £129.99, down from its £199.99 list price.

Rounding out the lineup is the EAZZE D1 air, featuring certified Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, 8-second instant startup, a rotatable design, ToF auto focus and keystone, and USB-C 65W power bank compatibility. In Europe, outdoor enthusiasts can pick up this perfect portable partner at a 25% reduction for €149.99.

SOURCE Aurzen Official