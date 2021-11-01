AUS Announces New Diagnostic Ultrasound Systems Camps - HTMs Earn Pre-Approved CEUs

Students who complete the DUSC Program , made of three well-established individual ultrasound classes, will have all the tools necessary to begin servicing ultrasound equipment. The courses are worth 1 CEU per hour of instruction towards their recertification.

"AUS programs are highly interactive," said Jim Rickner, Service and Training Director for AUS. "Our students learn by 'doing' vs. 'listening.' Hands-on instruction with actual GE, Philips, and Siemens systems in the classroom is an essential component to every training course we offer. With no pre-requisite required, any clinical engineer, biomed, or HTM professional can enter the DUSC program knowing little to nothing about ultrasound and leave with the confidence to work on at least 2 systems." All graduating students receive priority service on parts requests and continued telephone/video technical support from AUS.

About Advanced Ultrasound Systems

Advanced Ultrasound Systems is the complete ultrasound care solution for both human and veterinary. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, AUS has successfully serviced and sold ultrasound since 2001. Today AUS, an ISO 13485 certified organization, provides ultrasound service as well as new and used equipment, probes, and parts across a wide variety of makes and models. Empowering clients with technical support, systems service training, and clinical applications support, AUS harnesses their decades of expertise for the benefit of ultrasound sonographers, purchasers, and servicers. A massive inventory of systems, parts, and probes is housed in their 20,000 square foot facility along with labs for PCB repair, portable system repair, and probe repair. White-glove service and consultative ultrasound advice, makes AUS the complete ultrasound care solution for hospitals, imaging centers, clinics, and healthcare facilities nationwide. For more information visit www.advancedultrasound.com.

Press Contact:

Jacqueline Guerra

209-345-4156

SOURCE Advanced Ultrasound Systems